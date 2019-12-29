Happy seal pup waves to the camera in an adorable photograph taken at a Norfolk beach 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Lovable photos have emerged of a contented seal waving to a digital camera whereas sunbathing on a seashore on the English coast.

Photographer Johan Siggeson, of Zurrieq in Malta, snapped the lovable second on the Horsey seashore in Norfolk.

He stated: ‘It was a tremendous expertise to spend time with these seals. We had some horrible climate the primary days with rain, hail and wind.’

The photographs present the fluffy Widespread Seal stretched out on its again holding its flipper to its head in a perplexed expression.

It then waves within the air and catches a glimpse at Johan who’s standing simply inches away on the dunes.

Mr Siggeson wrote on Fb: ‘Again to the infants once more then… It is easy to be drawn to those cuties when engaged on the seashore right here within the UK. Should you lack a little bit of inspiration there’s all the time a cute pup round.’

The seal pup, exhibiting off its cute glory, seems in utter bliss in contrast to latest months the place three of the ocean mammals have been discovered with their necks trapped in flying discs on the similar seashore.

The RSPCA recorded an increase in plastic associated incidents from 473 in 2015 to 579 in 2018.

Widespread seals come ashore to provide delivery from November to January which implies winter generally is a busy time for seal recognizing.

North of the seashore is Blakeney Level nature reserve which is dwelling to Widespread and Gray seals. It has extra three,000 pups born every year, making it the biggest colony in England.

