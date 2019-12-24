Harbhajan Singh Accuses Team India Selectors Of Favouritism

Harbhajan Singh accused nationwide cricket workforce selectors of being biased after they missed Suryakumar Yadav for choice in both of the three India squads they introduced on Monday. The MSK Prasad-led choice panel named India’s squads for upcoming bilateral sequence towards Sri Lanka and Australia, and the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has publicly criticised the nationwide selectors repeatedly, slammed the committee, claiming that it has “different rules for different players”.

“I keep wondering what’s wrong @surya_14kumar have done? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team India, India A and India B. Why different rules for different players?” Harbhajan tweeted on Tuesday.

In November, Harbhajan had taken a jibe at nationwide selectors for dropping wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson from the squad for the sequence towards the West Indies.

The 39-year-old off-spinner had expressed his disappointment with the present choice panel in reply to a tweet posted by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

“Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is and has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?” Tharoor had tweeted.

Harbhajan replied with a damaged coronary heart emoji, saying: “I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful.”

Mumbai-based batsman Suryakumar Yadav has scored four,920 runs in 73 first-class matches.