Hardik Out Of New Zealand Tour After Failing Workload Test: Report

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had lately failed a health check, has not been thought-about for India’s tour of New Zealand. It’s understood that Pandya just isn’t prepared for worldwide cricket and can now should play a minimum of one home sport for Baroda earlier than being thought-about for a nationwide comeback. India’s subsequent project after the New Zealand collection might be three ODIs towards South Africa at residence in March.

Pandya lately flunked the bowling workload monitoring check, which is without doubt one of the obligatory necessities after getting back from a again surgical procedure.

The 26-year-old Baroda cricketer had lately claimed that he can be match for the second half of the New Zealand collection however sources within the BCCI declare that it was the cricketer’s particular person evaluation.

“He must have felt that he will be fit. But as we know he has failed the fitness test contrary to what his trainer S Rajnikant claims. It was never about Yo-Yo Test but about bowling fitness. He failed the workload test which broadly means failing fitness test,” a senior BCCI supply within the know of issues instructed PTI on circumstances of anonymity.

Pandya’s health is essential for India’s T20 World Cup marketing campaign as his quick medium bowling and explosive hitting energy offers India the required stability. He final performed for India in September final 12 months.