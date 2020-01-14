Hardik Pandya All Hearts For Natasa Stankovic’s Throwback Beach Picture

Hardik Pandya poured in love on the throwback seashore image shared by his fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram on Tuesday. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who’s on a rehabilitation after a again damage, commented with a purple coronary heart emoji on Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram publish. On January 1, Hardik Pandya marked the start of New 12 months 2020 with the announcement of his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The 26-year-old all-rounder had shared the information with a couple of photos and a video on Instagram, saying: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Picture Credit score: Instagram

The cricketer-actor pair by no means fails to appeal their followers with loved-up photos on social media.

Final week on Tuesday, Natasa had shared an cute selfie with fiance Hardik on her Instagram story.

The Serbian actress took a candid click on of Hardik, who’s wanting away from the digital camera, and shared it on her story, tagging Ed Sheeran’s standard music “Photograph”.

The couple has been making headlines ever since Hardik introduced his engagement to Natasa, which caught many without warning.

India captain Virat Kohli, who married actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, known as the information a “pleasant surprise”.

“Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” Kohli commented on Hardik’s Instagram publish.

Hardik’s father, Himanshu, mentioned that his household had no clue of Hardik’s engagement plans.

“Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” Hardik’s father was quoted as saying by Bombay Instances.