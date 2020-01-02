Hardik Pandya badly trolled for his engagement with Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya, Natasa StankovicInstagram

After enjoying conceal and search for months, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic lastly introduced their engagement on social media. The movies and footage shared by the Indian cricket all-rounder have taken the web by storm.

Whereas the couple have been receiving congratulatory messages from each nook, the lovebirds additionally needed to naked with their very own share of criticism. The duo has been closely trolled on social media. From talking about Hardik’s seems to be to calling Natasa a gold digger, netizens have been having a discipline day ever because the annoucement was made.

Take a look at a number of the feedback proper right here.

The couple made their relationship official as they ringed within the new 12 months. There have been stories of the couple relationship one another for some time now. When Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had been seen on the well-known chat present Koffee With Karan, Hardik had revealed his marriage plans with Natasa. And now that the couple has exchanged rings, we’re ready for them to tie the knot anytime quickly.