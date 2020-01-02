Hardik Pandya engaged to Natasa Stankovic: Rumoured ex Urvashi Rautela’s reaction grabs eyeballs

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, Urvashi RautelaInstagram

Hardik Pandya has been hitting the headlines ever since he introduced his engagement along with his Serbian actress girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on New Yr’s eve. Whereas proposing Natasa on a yacht in the course of the ocean, Hardik went down on his knees and requested her to be his accomplice for all times by providing a diamond ring. Natasa, who regarded fairly overwhelmed throughout her particular second, nodded her head with a ‘sure’ and sealed the take care of a passionate kiss.

As quickly as Hardik and Natasa made their relationship official, Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty and different mates from the trade and cricket world have been pouring in heat needs upon the couple on social media. Nonetheless, the one which caught everybody’s consideration was Hardik’s rumoured girlfriend Urvashi Rautela.

Exes’ response on Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic’s engagement

Leaving a touch upon Hardik Pandya’s publish, Urvashi wrote, “Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love.” TV actor Aly Gony, who dated Natasa up to now and just lately participated in Nach Baliye 9, too reacted on her engagement information in a optimistic method. He posted just a few coronary heart emojis on Natasa’s publish.

Urvashi Rautela was earlier within the information for her alleged affair with the Indian cricketer. It was being stated that Urvashi had met the Pandya brothers at a celebration in 2018 and she or he and Hardik hit it off immediately. Nonetheless, Urvashi was fairly perturbed with the information of her link-up with Hardik. She had requested the media channels to cease importing movies on YouTube about her alleged affair as she has household to reply.

And since Hardik and Natasa have come out within the open about their relationship, the rumours of Urvashi relationship Hardik have now been buried underneath the patio for good.