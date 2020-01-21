Hardik Pandya Is All Heart For This Adorable Pic With Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya, who’s recovering from a again damage, took to Instagram to share an image together with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya posted the image in his Instagram story and added a coronary heart emoji on the publish. On January 1, Hardik Pandya had marked the start of the 12 months with the announcement of his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The 26-year-old all-rounder had shared the information with a couple of photos and a video on Instagram.

On the sphere, the 26-year-old all-rounder failed the health take a look at forward of the announcement of the Twenty20 Worldwide squad for the five-match sequence in New Zealand.

Pandya was anticipated to make the Indian squad after remaining out of motion for 4 months on account of a again damage however the all-rounder couldn’t clear the obligatory health take a look at, indicating that it’ll take him extra to recuperate from the surgical procedure he lately had.

The Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) are anticipated to announce the Check and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour and the selectors are awaiting readability on the all-rounder’s health report.

“There isn’t going to be too much of brainstorming with regards to the team. But a fit Hardik is a necessity. The moment NCA (National Cricket Academy) gives Hardik green light to play competitive cricket, he will be an automatic choice. So, the selectors will wait for a few more days,” a senior BCCI official instructed PTI on the situation of anonymity.

Crew India on Monday, travelled to New Zealand the place they are going to be enjoying 5 T20Is, three ODIs and two Checks.