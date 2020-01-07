Hardik Pandya joins Natasa Stankovic’s family for dinner, she shares adorable selfie…

Dwelling / TV / Hardik Pandya joins Natasa Stankovic’s household for dinner, she shares lovable selfie with cricketer. See pics

TV actor and dancer Natasa Stankovic, who acquired engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya on the New Yr’s Day, went on a dinner outing with him and her mother and father forward of the eve of Orthodox Christmas. Natasha and Hardik alongside together with her mother and father had been noticed at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Natasa additionally shared an image from the day in her Instagram tales, exhibiting her leaning on Hardik’s chest whereas wanting in the direction of the digital camera. She additionally wished her followers and mates “Happy Orthodox Christmas” and wrote “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your understand.”

Natasa Stankovic shared a selfie with Hardik Pandya on Instagram.

Hardik had shared photos from his romantic proposal to Natasa on Instagram, with the caption, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.” Natasa had additionally posted extra glimpses of their kiss, the engagement cake and the romantic setting on a yacht in Dubai together with a dwell musician on deck. She captioned the images and movies, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Hardik’s family and friends had been additionally stunned by their sudden engagement. The all-rounder’s father Himanshu advised Bombay Occasions in an interview, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Group India captain Virat Kohli, who tied the knot with actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, was additionally stunned by his teammate’s engagement. He had reacted to the announcement, saying, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.”

Hardik had earlier teased his followers by sharing an image from their New Yr celebrations in Dubai. Posting an image of himself holding arms with Natasa, he wrote, “Starting the year with my firework.”

Natasa had participated on dance actuality Nach Baliye with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. He had reacted to the announcement of her engagement by dropping coronary heart emojis to her publish within the feedback part.

