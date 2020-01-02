Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic love story: How did it all begin?

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik PandyaInstagram

And essentially the most eligible bachelor of the nation is lastly off the market. In a nice shock on 1st of January, 2020, star cricketer Hardik Pandya introduced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. Hardik and his Siberian fiancée are in Dubai ringing of their Christmas collectively.

Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement information with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring within the image. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,’ Pandya wrote whereas sharing the picture. Other than this, Hardik has additionally uploaded a number of photographs and movies along with his buddy circle and Natasa. In a single video, the newly engaged couple might be seen dancing to a romantic quantity. Natasa too, took to social media to share the particular second when Hardik proposed to her.

Hardik, NatasaInstagram

Hardik Pandya introduces Natasa to his household

As per stories, Hardik and Natasa met at a night-club in Mumbai and immediately hit-it-off! So smitten have been the 2 by one another that they did not take too lengthy in placing a hoop on it. There have been stories of Hardik Pandya having launched Natasa to his members of the family and the duo even celebrating Diwali along with Hardik’s household. Natasa had additionally began accompanying Hardik to a few of his cricket events. Not simply that, Natasa is sort of keen on Hardik’s buddy circle too and is a favorite amongst his mates.

Natasha Stankovic hails from Serbia and is a 27-year-old model-turned-actor. She was featured within the music ‘Aiyo Ji’ in Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor starrer 2013 movie, Satyagraha. Nonetheless, it was Badshah’s music album which had the music ‘DJ Wale Babu’ which made Natasa an prompt star. She gained prominence with the opposite music – Tureya Tureya Janda Tere Mode Te Bandook Ve – from the identical album. Natasa started to be often called the DJ Wale Babu woman and her reputation made her be a part of Bigg Boss eight as a contestant. She has made cameos in movies like Ajay Devgn’s Motion Jackson, music Mehbooba from Fukrey Returns, Govinda’s FryDay and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.