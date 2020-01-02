Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic: This how ex Aly Goni reacted to Natasa’s engagement news

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Aly GoniInstagram

2020 has begun on a grand observe for Hardik Pandya, who acquired formally engaged to his lady-love, Natasa Stankovic. In a pleasing shock on 1st of January, 2020, star cricketer Hardik Pandya introduced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. Hardik and his Siberian fiancée are in Dubai ringing of their Christmas collectively.

Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement information with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring within the image. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,’ Pandya wrote whereas sharing the photograph. Other than this, Hardik has additionally uploaded a number of photographs and movies together with his pal circle and Natasa.

Folks from the cricket world took to social media to want the couple. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.” Hardik Pandya has been making information for the final two years as a lot as for his private life as a lot for his skilled one. Whereas the ace cricketer was linked with actresses like Elli Avram, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and few others; their response on his engagement photos remains to be awaited.

Nach Baliye 9 ex-couple Aly Goni and Natasha.Instagram

Aly ends relationship with Natasa in a yr

In the meantime, Natasa Stankovic’s ex, Aly Goni has reacted to their engagement image, Aly made a number of coronary heart emojis on the video the place Hardik has proposed to Natasa and the duo seal it with a kiss. Aly and Natasa had been just lately seen collectively on Nach Baliye 9 the place the duo reached the semi-finals.

Aly and Natasa had fallen-in-love in 2014 however ended their relationship inside a yr of courting each-other. Nonetheless, even on Nach Baliye, the 2 maintained cordial equations and by no means disrespected one another. Aly’s publish has revealed that he’s glad for his ex Natasa and has no arduous emotions. On Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aly was linked to Jasmin Bhasin, his co-contestant on the present. Jasmin is presently making information for enjoying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV sequence.