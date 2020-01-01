Residence / TV / Hardik Pandya proposes to Bigg Boss star Natasa Stankovic on a yacht, she says it’s a ‘forever yes’. See romantic pics, movies

Tv actor Natasa Stankovic has obtained engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya. On January 1, 2020, couple introduced their engagement on social media with footage and movies of the romantic proposal.

Hardik had first shared a few footage with Natasa as they attended a celebration in Dubai. He adopted it with footage and movies within the night and captioned the submit, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Natasa may be seen flaunting the large rock on her finger with Hardik on her aspect. Whereas she is in a striped pantsuit, Hardik is in a printed shirt and black trousers.

Natasa additionally shared a video of Hardik getting down on one knee and placing a hoop on her finger. The music Ae Mere Hamsafar may be heay enjoying within the background as she accepts his proposal and kiss him. She captioned the submit, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Hardik proposed to the actor on a yacht adorned with balloons and flowers as a dwell orchestra performed within the background. Different footage present their mates cheering them because the pose fortunately for the photographs.

The proposal was adopted by champagne and a particular ring-themed cake which had HP and NATS written on it.

Natasa had just lately participated with ex-boyfriend Aly Goni on dance actuality present Nach Baliye. Nityami Shirke, who too had participated on the dance present, congratulated her within the feedback part. “Omg Natasa!! Biggest congratulations to you both. love always!” she wrote.

Natasa just lately appeared in a music from Bollywood film, The Physique, starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She grew to become a family identify after showing as a contestant on actuality present, Bigg Boss eight.

