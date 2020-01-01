Hardik Pandya seals his engagement to Natasha Stankovic with a kiss [Watch]

Indian Military Celebrates new yr













After confirming that he and Natasha Stenkovic are in a relationship on the stroke of midnight, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shortly proceeded to take issues to the following stage. He proposed to his girlfriend in type, on a ship, alongside a bottle of champagne after which, after Natasha’s acceptance, proceeded to seal the engagement with a kiss.

The video of the whole scene was posted by Stenkovic on her Instagram web page whereas Hardik additionally took to social media and posted image of the occasion. Within the video, the Baroda-based all-rounder will be seen following the frilly western customized of getting down on one knee and presenting a hoop to his girlfriend with the phrases “Will you marry me?”

An excited Natasha responded: “Yes, of course!” The setting could not have been extra picturesque. The couple appeared to be on a luxurious boat, at sea, and had lovely roses beside themselves with the above-mentioned bottle of champagne, which, we guess should have been consumed shortly after.

The entire thing certainly would have been pre-planned by the couple, a minimum of by the cricketer. He wrote on his Instagram deal with: “Mai tera, Tu meri, jaane saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.” His fiancé additionally wrote a bit message on her Instagram put up: “Forever yes. @hardikpandya93”

Pandya was in Dubai a few days in the past the place he was within the firm of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The truth that Natasha and Hardik are couple was largely recognized or suspected as each had shared sufficient proof of their closeness. It was on the eve of the brand new yr that Hardik made the official announcement. It stays to be seen how shortly he strikes from engagement to marriage.

As quickly because the video and photos have been uploaded, cricket fraternity got here ahead to congratulate the couple. Main the best way was the captain himself Virat Kohli. “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” the skipper stated on social media.

Hardik Pandya, Natasha StankovicInstagram

Pandya’s profession within the Indian workforce had taken off since 2017 when he emerged as a extremely gifted all-rounder. He managed to play some thrilling innings in addition to bowl helpful spells. Nevertheless, he discovered himself within the eye of a storm when he made some controversial remarks on the discuss present Koffee with Karan.

This led to his suspension from the Indian workforce and a nice subsequently. Nevertheless, the right-hand batsman was capable of make a comeback into the Indian workforce by means of an excellent seasons with Mumbai Indians within the IPL.

Natasha, however, is a profitable mannequin from Serbia who has starred in music movies and a few Bollywood songs. Her most outstanding look was in ‘DJ waley babu.’