Hardik Pandya Starts New Year With “Firework”, Fans Pour In Love

Hardik Pandya, who’s out of motion as a consequence of an damage, took to Instagram to submit an image with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic to start the brand new 12 months 2020. “Starting the year with my firework,” Hardik Pandya captioned an image with Natasa on Instagram. Quickly after Hardik Pandya shared the image, followers flooded his submit with heartwarming messages for the all-rounder. Amongst them have been a few Hardik Pandya’s teammates from the Indian group; KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal.

In line with media reviews, Hardik Pandya is courting Natasa Stankovic.

The 26-year-old is recovering from a again damage and has missed out on the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) and One-Day Worldwide (ODI) sequence in opposition to Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Hardik may also miss out on India’s upcoming house sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka and Australia however the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A’s squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik’s final worldwide look got here in a T20I match in opposition to South Africa in September, 2019.

After the sequence, Hardik underwent a surgical procedure in London to deal with his decrease again drawback in October.

In an interview, Hardik revealed why he determined to not delay his surgical procedure. “We thought this was the right time because even if I take four months, I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually,” stated the 26-year-old all-rounder.

“That was the plan that I play some international games, the IPL and then the World T20. The biggest concern was the World T20 which touch wood is now in place,” he added.