Hardik Pandya tries to escape blame over Koffee With Karan controversy

It has been round a yr since Hardik Pandya discovered himself in scorching soup over the feedback he made throughout an episode of speak present ‘Koffee With Karan’. Since that point, he has managed to recover from the preliminary hostile response of the general public at massive and non permanent suspension from the staff to come back again within the aspect and turn into a star once more.

Nonetheless, the controversy continues to be a speaking level and people feedback he made have given him the picture of a playboy that even his current engagement with mannequin and celeb Natasha Stankovic hasn’t erased.

Now, in an interview, Hardik has once more answered questions in regards to the concern and has once more claimed that what made him say these controversial issues was the character of the present.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul obtained flak for his or her feedback on Koffee with KaranInstagram

“We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in some else’s court where they had to take the shot and that’s a very vulnerable place you don’t want to be,” Pandya acknowledged in a dialog with India At this time.

This rationalization of Hardik Pandya is a repetition of his very first defence that got here quickly after the airing of the controversial episode. At the moment, each Hardik and KL Rahul, who was the opposite visitor in that episode, claimed that they bought ‘carried away’ by the format of the present.

Each the present rationalization and the one provided initially of this controversy should not adequate to exonerate the 2 cricketers. Sure, the format of the present does encourage barely saucy and controversial remarks however Hardik definitely went overboard along with his feedback.

Allow us to additionally do not forget that it wasn’t simply the feedback he made about ladies that have been criticised. He additionally, when requested who’s the higher batsman in keeping with him – Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar – replied, fairly summarily, “Virat”.

Hardik Pandya not too long ago bought engaged to Natasa StankovicInstagram

Now displaying choice for Virat over Sachin in a completely trivial concern in comparison with among the totally insensitive feedback about how they deal with ladies. However the very informal nature by which Hardik answered this query additionally exhibits that he was performing in a really careless method.

Most individuals imagine that the all-rounder has moved past the controversy. His engagement could also be one other step in a brand new route. However it might have been higher for him to simply accept his guilt and concede that he acted in an irresponsible and unjustified method. Sure, the present is supposed for light-hearted chatter generally descending into the realm of naughtiness.

Nonetheless, a grown-up man who has the duty of representing his county must do higher than get carried away so simply.