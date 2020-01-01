Hardik Pandya’s relationship with Natasha Stenkovic is official, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty almost so

Protest wave that swayed the world in 2019













Hardik Pandya acquired a repute for being a playboy after his notorious interview with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan. Since then, the all-rounder has been performing rather more soberly, particularly relating to his feedback and actions in the direction of ladies.

For a very long time, hypothesis has been rife about his relationship with Serbian mannequin Natasha Stenkovic. These two had been seen collectively on a number of events and had been freely sharing footage of themselves in one another’s firm. Now, as we enter a brand new decade, each have determined to elevate the curtains and make their relationship official.

The all-rounder celebrated the brand new yr eve along with his former captain and teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Dubai. However proper on the stroke of midnight on December 31, the Baroda-based cricketer shared an image on his Instagram profile the place he’s standing with Stenkovic and the textual content alongside it learn: “Starting the year with my firework.” The implication could not be clearer.

Stenkovic is a well known character on the planet of showbiz as she has starred in music movies and even some Bollywood songs, other than her modelling profession. It appears Hardik has determined that that is the fitting woman for her. Hopefully, he could be extra cautious in his pronouncements from hereon.

The opposite man who suffered from Hardik Pandya’s antics on Koffee with Karan, other than him, KL Rahul, too appears to be making progress in his private relationship. A couple of days after an image of him and actress Athiya Shetty was shared by the 2 of them and approvingly commented on by Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty, the 2 are actually seen holidaying collectively in Thailand, albeit with their mates.

Of their social media posts, Shetty and Rahul are sitting side-by-side and appear to be having a jolly good time with their mates. The chums accompanying them are Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Usaamah Siddique and Aditya Seal. This isn’t the primary time that the doable star couple has been vacationing with their mates.

Whereas Rahul and Athiya have not disclosed the precise standing of their relationship and due to this fact we’ve to be content material with calling them ‘mates’, issues appear to be inexorably headed in the direction of the 2 turning into one thing greater than that.

The brand new decade appears to have impressed sportspersons to change into open about their companions. Simply after the clock ticked into 2020, badminton participant Jwala Gutta tweeted images of herself along with her rumoured boyfriend, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, even calling him ‘my child’. Hardik has now performed the identical. Marvel if Rahul would be the subsequent.