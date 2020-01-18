Hardik Patel Arrested For Evading Sedition Case Trial In Ahmedabad

Hardik Patel’s was arrested from Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad. (File)

Ahmedabad:

Congress chief Hardik Patel has been arrested in Ahmedabad for failing to look earlier than a trial court docket in a 2015 sedition case.

Mr Patel’s was arrested from Viramgam taluka of the town, confirmed by DCP Rajdeepsinh Zala (Cyber Crime).

“We have arrested Haridk Patel from near Viramgam after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. We will produce him before the court tomorrow,” Mr Zala stated.

Mr Patel had been beforehand arrested in reference to a sedition case filed by the native Crime Department after violence broke out throughout a rally in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015.

The chief was granted bail in July, 2016, and the court docket had, in November 2018, framed prices towards him and different accused within the case.

On Saturday, Further Classes Decide BG Ganatra issued an arrest warrant towards Mr Patel, after accepting the federal government’s plea towards an exemption utility moved by the Patidar chief’s lawyer.

The prosecution informed court docket the accused meant to delay the trial by searching for common exemption from look.

The court docket additionally noticed that Mr Patel, who must be cross-examined within the case, was flouting bail situations by not remaining current repeatedly with the intention to delay trial.

Mr Patel had joined the Congress forward of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.