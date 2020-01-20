“Hardships To Students”: Police Appeal To Shaheen Bagh Protesters Again

Delhi Police claims that the Shaheen Bagh protest is inflicting site visitors congestion.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police have as soon as once more appealed to these protesting the Citizenship Modification Act at Shaheen Bagh to vacate the world, this time citing the hardships induced to college students in “reaching their schools, coaching centres and private tuitions”.

“We have already appealed to you once before. Meanwhile, more complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No.13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship in reaching their schools, coaching centres and private tuitions,” the Delhi Police tweeted on Monday.

The police additionally claimed that folks have expressed “deep anxiety” in regards to the blockade affecting the upcoming board examinations. “Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment. We once again appeal to the protesters to clear the road and restore normal traffic,” they mentioned in one other tweet.

A whole lot of girls and kids have been braving Delhi’s chilly winter at Shaheen Bagh for over a month now, turning into the face of countrywide protests towards the controversial legislation enacted in December. Nevertheless, the protest has additionally resulted in blockage of the stretch — a key hyperlink between Noida and South Delhi — and induced congestion on various routes such because the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway.

Final week, the Delhi Excessive Court docket had requested the police to attempt to clear the route by way of “persuasion” moderately than drive. “The concerned respondent authorities shall also keep in mind the larger public interests as well as maintenance of law and order,” a bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar mentioned, disposing of a public curiosity litigation filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni.

The Delhi Police despatched out their first enchantment to the protesters a couple of days later, asking them to “understand” what folks commuting between Noida and Delhi should undergo.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. Whereas the federal government claims that it’s going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution earlier than 2015, critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

