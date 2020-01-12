Harmanpreet Kaur To Captain India In Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur, star India all-rounder, will lead the 15-member India squad on the upcoming ICC Ladies’s T20 World Cup with Bengal’s rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh being the one new face within the crew. The Ladies in Blue will kick-off their marketing campaign on the showpiece occasion towards hosts Australia in Sydney on February 21.

In the meantime, after some again to again constant present, younger batting sensation Shafali Verma may also be part of the India squad which may also mark her first look in an ICC occasion.

India are positioned in Group A together with hosts Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh whereas Group B includes England, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand.

The Hemlata Kala-lead All-India Ladies’s Choice Committee additionally introduced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia previous to the T20 World Cup. Nuzhat Parveen has been included within the squad because the 16th member for the sequence which is able to function England beside India and Australia.

India will tackle England within the tri-series opener Manuka Oval in Canberra on January 31 with the ultimate slated to be held on February 12 in Melbourne.

World T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Tri-series (16 member) squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen.