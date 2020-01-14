Harriet star Cynthia Erivo on being the only actor of colour nominated at this year’s Oscars

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo has responded to being the one actor of color nominated at this 12 months’s ceremony.

The prolific actress, who already has an Emmy, Grammy and Tony award to her identify, gained her Oscar nod yesterday for starring in Harriet, a biopic concerning the lifetime of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Chatting with the New York Occasions, she stated: “It’s not enough that I’m the only one. It just isn’t… far too much work was done this year by incredible women and men of colour that should be celebrated.”

The Oscars and the BAFTAs have each been criticised this 12 months for his or her principally white record of nominees, which depend a number of high-profile snubs together with The Farewell’s Awkwafina and Lulu Wang, Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is My Identify) and Tune Kang-ho (Parasite).

This has prompted the return of the #OscarsSoWhite trending time period on Twitter, which first established prominence on the time of 2015’s present.

Alongside her performing nomination, Erivo additionally has a nomination in Finest Unique Tune for Stand Up, which options in Harriet.

She has stated that she would carry out the music stay on the Academy Awards ceremony if she have been requested to take action by organisers.

Harriet landed in UK cinemas again in November 2019, with a launch on DVD and Blu-ray anticipated on Monday 30th March 2020.