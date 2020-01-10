Harrords to display art in their windows for the first time with paintings of Marilyn Monroe

London’s most well-known division retailer has seen its home windows taken over by artwork for the primary time in its historical past this week.

Spectacular items displaying Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, David Bowie Mick Jagger, and Bruce Lee, will dazzle consumers and passers-by in London till February 5.

The pop artwork portraits have been created by British-American artist Russell Younger, 60, identified for his silkscreen work coated in diamond mud, whose well-known followers embody Barack Obama, Dame Elizabeth Taylor and Brad Pitt.

The bottom-breaking collaboration marks the beginning of a brand new initiative between Harrods and the celebrated Halcyon Gallery, geared toward offering these visiting London’s flagship retailer with a frequently altering, immersive artwork expertise.

The world’s most iconic division retailer will see its home windows taken over for the primary time in historical past this week, as art work that includes popular culture icons by an artist liked by the A-list will take over Harrods store entrance with photos together with with one in every of Kate Moss

Spectacular items displaying Marilyn Monroe (pictured) and Jackie Kennedy, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, David Bowie Mick Jagger, and Bruce Lee, will dazzle a whole bunch of hundreds of consumers and passers-by in London till February 5.

That is the primary time that Harrods has engaged into an unique and collaborative partnership with an artwork gallery that means, and Younger is the primary artist to ever be afforded the honour of dressing the window in Harrods’ 171-year historical past.

Harrods and Halcyon Gallery have additionally launched a model new 4000 sq. foot gallery house on the third flooring – that includes world class artworks by Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso, in addition to a number of the most-celebrated residing artists, reminiscent of Bob Dylan, Dale Chihuly, Lorenzo Quinn and Paul Cummins.

Younger, a star favorite, boasts a uniquely eclectic and wide-ranging array of world-famous collectors, together with, Kanye West, David Bowie, Idris Elba, the Kardashians and Dame Elizabeth Taylor. The late Oscar profitable actress insisted on visiting Younger at his studio in California herself, to look at him within the inventive course of.

He’s finest identified for his diamond mud depictions of 20th Century icons of leisure and sport.

Talking on the Artwork at Harrods launch, Russell Younger stated: ‘To have my work within the home windows at Harrods is an honour.

The bottom-breaking collaboration marks the beginning of a brand new initiative between Harrods and the celebrated Halcyon Gallery, geared toward offering these visiting London’s flagship retailer with a frequently altering, immersive artwork expertise. Pictured is Jackie Kennedy

That is the primary time that Harrods has engaged into an unique and collaborative partnership with an artwork gallery to place work, reminiscent of this piece of Muhammad Ali on show

‘I’m displaying my assortment of diamond-dusted work of icons who have been like beacons of sunshine in my youth, like Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Kate Moss, Muhammad Ali and Elvis Presley.

‘These icons are forged in a myriad of colors, hand-mixed from opulent pigments sourced from around the globe, and I stay up for seeing them radiate and shine within the cool winter gentle of London.

‘My relationship with the Halcyon Gallery is a uncommon and valuable factor; many artists search the type of love, devotion and integrity house like Halcyon exhibits for my work, and it’s a fantastic privilege for the Halcyon Gallery to deliver my works to Harrods.’

Halcyon’s main focus might be on showcasing immersive works, together with boundary breaking digital reveals.

Additional installations might be strategically positioned across the retailer, and often up to date, as a part of the brand new artwork enrichment programme.

That is the primary time that Harrods has engaged into an unique and collaborative partnership with an artwork gallery that means Younger is the primary artist to ever be afforded the honour in Harrods’ 171-year historical past. His work consists of photos of David Bowie, proven

Younger’s work is accomplished with diamond mud – giving it a shimmering exterior – pictured in Elvis

Born in 1959, he was given up for adoption by his teenage mom at simply three months outdated and grew up in a working-class household within the North of England.

Nonetheless, Younger was impressed by the long-lasting Hollywood motion pictures he would watch along with his father, getting wrapped up within the tales of America and falling in love with the superstars on display.

He studied images, movie and graphic design on the College of Chester and later attended Exeter School of Artwork and Design, earlier than shifting to London in the hunt for a break.

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than he gained recognition for photographing the early reside membership exhibits within the late 70s of Bauhaus, R.E.M and The Smiths.

Younger creates photographs of many popular culture icons, together with French actress Brigette Bardot

In 1987, Younger was commissioned to George Michael for the sleeve of his Grammy Award profitable album Religion.

The immortal work led to assignments taking pictures musicians together with Morrissey, Bjork, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Diana Ross and Paul Newman.

He then went on to shoot greater than 100 music movies for main artists on the top of MTV’s recognition within the 1990s.

Younger solely began portray in direction of the tip of the last decade after shifting to New York in 1998 and renting a small studio in Williamsburg.

Younger’s work consists of photographs of iconic figures from fashionable tradition, together with Bruce Lee. He prints of the identical press utilized by Andy Warhol

In 2003 he launched his first exhibition, a sold-out present of Andy Warhol-style prints referred to as Pig Portraits in Los Angeles.

Right now, he stays true to his medium, screen-printing on the identical press initially utilized by cultural icon and Pop Artist Andy Warhol.

Younger describes the bodily strategy of screen-printing as being a standard methodology of constructing artwork, beforehand used for mass promoting and ultimately popularised by Warhol.

In 2007, he started to experiment with diamond mud, having been drawn to the opulence of the sunshine shimmering off the multi-faceted glass.

Every of those unique, hand-pulled works mixed screen-printing on linen with diamond mud to seize a way of glamour and sweetness.

In 2007, he started to experiment with diamond mud, having been drawn to the opulence of the sunshine shimmering off the multi-faceted glass and now creates photographs together with the above of Marilyn Monroe

Halcyon’s main focus might be on showcasing immersive works, together with boundary breaking digital reveals however many might be within the window together with the above of Marilyn Monroe

Alex Wells-Greco, inventive visible director at Harrods, stated: ‘Harrods’ first inventive marketing campaign for 2020, titled Icons, will have a good time the people, creativity and design that modified our world. We’ll kick off with an unique present of Halcyon Gallery artist Russell Younger. Younger’s work portrays pictures of cultural and pop icons of the previous and current in a diamond-dust patina. In the course of the darkish month of January, what higher option to begin the yr than with the brightly colored, larger-than-life artworks of Russell Younger?

‘Harrods has a tremendous relationship with the Halcyon Gallery and in 2020, we’re delighted to introduce and co-create the Artwork in Harrods programme, showcasing up to date exhibitions throughout the shop for Harrods’ prospects to take pleasure in.’

Halcyon Gallery Managing Director Russell Inexperienced stated: ‘We’re extremely excited to begin this new partnership. Harrods is essentially the most prestigious retailer on this planet and our new gallery on the third flooring will certainly create a singular expertise for the hundreds of thousands of holiday makers to the shop.’

Russell Younger’s ICONS runs all through January at Harrods previewing Russell Younger’s subsequent main exhibition which opens at Halcyon’s New Bond Avenue Gallery in February 2020 FAME.

ICONS at Harrods follows Younger’s landmark retrospective at Fashionable Artwork Museum, Shanghai, in 2018.

Younger was the primary American- British up to date artist to ever exhibit on the prestigious museum.

His work is represented in quite a few prestigious collections, together with of the Polk Museum of Artwork in Florida, the Albertina Museum in Vienna, the Istanbul Museum of Fashionable Artwork and the Saatchi Assortment amongst many others. He has additionally exhibited in museums and galleries in London, Paris, Vienna, Berlin, Tokyo, Singapore, New York, Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles.

Russell Younger’s ICONS runs all through January at Harrods previewing Russell Younger’s subsequent main exhibition which opens at Halcyon’s New Bond Avenue Gallery in February 2020 FAME.