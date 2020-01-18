January 18, 2020 | three:01pm

Migrants from central America stormed a border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico on Saturday.

Dramatic video exhibits mobs making an attempt to interrupt by means of a line of Mexican marines alongside a slender bridge over the Suchiate River, which separates the nations, Reuters reported.

Mexican authorities has been bracing for the group, which had traveled to Guatemala from different Central American nations.

“We have been tasked with being vigilant, and if we see a large group on the other side, we will deploy a human wall on this side to contain them,” a Mexican marine informed The Related Press as he braced for the onslaught.

“Caravans” of migrants overwhelmed Mexican border officers in 2019, with many making it to the US border. Officers within the nation are decided to keep away from repeats in 2020.