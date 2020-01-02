Harry and Meghan helped take pictures of a couple while on a hike in Vancouver with Abigail Spencer

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped take footage of a pair fighting a selfie stick whereas out on a hike in Vancouver.

The royals approached Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz on New 12 months’s Day in Vancouver Island’s Horth Hill Regional Park.

Kantorowicz, a producer for CTV Information, stated she didn’t acknowledge the pair at first, as an alternative noting that Duchess’s Fits co-star Abigail Spencer – who the couple are spending the vacations with – ‘appeared acquainted’.

However after the belief of who she was talking to Kantorowicz says she ‘froze up’.

She added: ‘I really couldn’t imagine who it was. Then I appeared over to the aspect and that’s once I realized Prince Harry was standing there.

‘I stored trying forwards and backwards like, ‘Is that this really taking place?”

The couple say Markle was ‘tremendous pleasant’ and took three images of them. Prince Harry is claimed to have joked ‘no strain’ as she captured the photographs.

Kantorowicz added: ‘We observed a gaggle was standing close by and so they had two canines, one in all which was approaching us.

‘She begins asking if we would like her to take a photograph for us. We stated certain. I did not see who she was at the moment.’

As soon as she realized it was the Duchess taking the image Kantorowicz stated: ‘In that second the one factor I might suppose to say, “There’s solely a lot that selfie sticks can do”.

‘She laughed and responded with one thing like, “We’ll should do higher,” and then Harry said, “No strain”.

Each are then stated to have wished every a contented new yr.

DailyMail.com completely revealed Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, spent their first Christmas with child Archie in a $14.1 million waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island.

They have been joined by the Duchess of Sussex’s mom Doria Ragland.

Locals within the island’s rural neighborhood of North Saanich observed cameras and fences erected on the property as early as December 19, earlier than the mansion was swarmed with safety guards.

Kantorowicz added: ‘We type of turned to one another laughed and stated, “Did that simply occur?” I nonetheless cannot imagine it. It appears like a dream.

‘We did not need to make an enormous deal of it. ‘We actually appreciated that she stopped to take a photograph for us. We’d not have acknowledged them had they not approached us.

‘I used to be in shock and I didn’t need to make it an enormous deal. However then we each referred to as our mothers to inform them.’

The royal couple are stated to have been out on a hike with a black canine and a beagle.

They earlier shared a never-before-seen shot of child Archie in a spotlight reel of the household’s most memorable moments from 2019.