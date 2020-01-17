Harry and Meghan Markle bombshell: Questions about the Kremlin-linked billionaire Yuri Milner

Amid the handfuls of A-list celebrities and social media Titans gathered in remoted splendour on the Sicilian coast final summer time, the interplay between two of the extra camera-shy visitors went largely unnoticed.

Prince Harry was simply one of many immediately recognisable world figures attending ‘Google Camp’, the VIP convention organised by the U.S. web behemoth to deal with local weather change

However few outdoors the Silicon Valley contingent can have recognized the quick, shaven-headed physicist with whom HRH was in dialog.

Nonetheless much less would they’ve identified he was wealthier than the Prince’s regal grandmother.

Yuri Milner (pictured together with his spouse, Julia), arguably essentially the most influential investor within the ‘dot-com’ universe, is letting the Sussexes keep at his Vancouver £10.7million Vancouver mansion free of charge

His identify was Yuri Milner, and he’s arguably essentially the most influential investor within the ‘dot-com’ universe.

The Google Camp invitees — Harry made a speech on eco-tourism whereas appropriately ‘barefoot’, in keeping with experiences — drew scorn from afar by arriving on Sicily in no fewer than 114 carbon-dumping personal jets.

Numerous masters of the universe then compounded this paradox by shuttling to the £1,500-a-night Verdura Golf & Spa Resort by helicopter.

Mr Milner, although, had no have to slum it within the five-star lodging supplied by Google.

In January 2018, his was one in every of greater than 200 names on a U.S. Treasury Division watchlist of rich Russian politicians and oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin who might face sanctions beneath the Countering America’s Adversaries By way of Sanctions Act. Pictured is Meghan Markle with Yuri’s shut buddy’s spouse

All through the occasion, he was primarily based on a superyacht known as Andromeda, anchored a launch journey offshore. The 107-metre vessel has a helipad, cabins for 30 in a single day visitors and a crew of 43. It was not too long ago purchased for $250 million — by a thriller purchaser — from the richest man in New Zealand.

Throughout the three-day Google symposium, Mr Milner hosted an on-board cocktail occasion for his fellow eco-warriors, who included Leonardo Di Caprio, Tom Cruise, Orlando Bloom and Harry Types.

Mr Milner is ‘quite shy’, a supply near him instructed the Mail, ‘but he likes to collect celebrities’.

And in keeping with the supply, it was on the Google Camp beano final summer time that Mr Milner added Prince Harry to his assortment.

The ramifications of their ‘substantive’ chat on the good Italian resort might show extra profound than the passing pleasure of an obscure financier.

Following the emergency ‘Megxit’ summit at Sandringham on Monday, the Queen issued an announcement wherein she mentioned there could be a ‘transition period’ wherein Harry and Meghan — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — would divide their time between Canada and the UK.

It now appears that this substantial property within the grounds of an unique nation membership would be the Sussexes’ dwelling through the ‘transition period’ and probably past. It has been advised that the association is rent-free

As royals — albeit reluctant ones — Harry (pictured on a go to to Australia) and Meghan must watch out from whom they settle for hospitality

For a number of weeks over Christmas and New 12 months they and their child son, Archie, holidayed at Mille Fleurs, a £10.7 million waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. It was some 6,000 miles from the remainder of The Agency, gathered for the festivities as regular at Sandringham.

It now appears that this substantial property within the grounds of an unique nation membership would be the Sussexes’ dwelling through the ‘transition period’ and probably past. It has been advised that the association is rent-free.

As royals — albeit reluctant ones — Harry and Meghan must watch out from whom they settle for hospitality. Consistent with the Nolan Rules of public life, there have to be transparency and integrity in all their dealings.

Intriguingly, 5 years in the past Mr Milner himself rented Mille Fleurs, in keeping with his spokesman.

His buddy, veteran Canadian music producer David Foster — who has collaborated with Michael Jackson, Celine Dion and Michael Buble — additionally has a house on Vancouver Island. He shares it together with his fifth spouse, the American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee — a Californian whose sister was a schoolmate of Meghan.

These connections have knowledgeable hypothesis about who’s lending the property to the royals.

Two high-net-worth people have up to now been recognized because the property’s proprietor. The most recent is Mr Milner, however he emphatically denies the declare. But when Milner will not be the proprietor, then who’s?

In his haste to go away the constraints of the royal bubble, is Harry plunging into unknown, probably deep, waters? Maybe he’s already out of his depth.

Nobody might say that of Moscow-born Yuri Milner.

An Israeli-Russian citizen, he’s married to Julia, a Siberian model-turned-photographer who gained consideration with an exhibition of snaps that includes feminine genitalia.

And but, regardless of a fortune estimated by Forbes journal to be round $three.7 billion, Mr Milner has had his tribulations.

In January 2018, his was one in every of greater than 200 names on a U.S. Treasury Division watchlist of rich Russian politicians and oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin who might face sanctions beneath the Countering America’s Adversaries By way of Sanctions Act.

The earlier 12 months the leak of the Paradise Papers — 13 million digital paperwork setting out the offshore funding secrets and techniques of the worldwide elite — had thrown controversial mild on these connections.

The papers revealed that Mr Milner’s perspicacious pre-public flotation investments in Fb and Twitter have been partly funded by companies managed by the Russian state; companies that are beneath worldwide sanctions following President Putin’s assist of separatists in Ukraine.

At one time, Mr Milner’s firms managed greater than eight per cent of Fb shareholdings and 5 per cent of Twitter.

Each social media giants would turn out to be mired in allegations that they have been utilized by Russian brokers to disseminate pretend information and inflammatory statements previous to the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, gained by Donald Trump.

By coincidence Mr Milner can also be an investor in an actual property enterprise co-owned by Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

All through the Google Camp occasion, he was primarily based on a $250million superyacht known as Andromeda, anchored a launch journey offshore

But the Russian made his fortune out of cashing in on the Fb and Twitter shareholdings lengthy earlier than the election allegations.

He has used his wealth in a variety of philanthropic or scientific causes. He’s the backer of a challenge — launched by the late Stephen Hawking — to search out alien life kinds in far-off galaxies. Together with Fb’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sergey Brin of Google, Milner funds the ‘Oscars of scientific awards’, the Breakthrough Prize.

His property portfolio has beforehand made headlines. In 2011, he spent $100 million on an property in Silicon Valley. With a 25,000 sq ft home, it was the most costly home sale within the U.S. on the time. He additionally owns an property within the A-list Mexican resort of Cabo.

‘Make no mistake,’ a supply instructed the Mail. ‘Yuri is not a ruthless oligarch gangster. He’s super-smart.’

Certainly, Mr Milner is the son of a Moscow educational father and physician mom. He’s mentioned to have been named after the pioneering Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

He studied theoretical physics earlier than changing into the primary Soviet citizen to enrol in Wharton Enterprise Faculty on the College of Pennsylvania — President Trump’s alma mater. He dropped out earlier than graduating, labored briefly for the World Financial institution after which went dwelling to plunge into Russia’s post-Iron Curtain capitalist maelstrom.

In time, he headed Mail.ru — the nation’s largest electronic mail server, earlier than founding the car which might turn out to be his monetary transport of enjoyment: DST, or Digital Sky Applied sciences.

In 2009, DST invested $200 million to purchase 2 per cent of the nascent Fb with the choice to purchase extra. This valued the agency at $10 billion and lots of analysts thought he was mad. The shares have been over-valued, they mentioned.

In consequence Mr Milner turned shut mates with Fb founder Mark Zuckerberg. When, on the verge of its public flotation in 2012, Fb was valued at greater than $100 billion, the brilliance of his punt turned apparent.

Then, in 2017, the Paradise Papers have been leaked. The supply of a number of the cash behind Mr Milner’s bets on cutting-edge web companies was revealed, and so they confirmed that DST International had acquired its important shareholdings in Fb and Twitter by means of oblique funding from Kremlin-controlled entities.

Through shell firms in discreet island tax havens, the Russian state-owned VTB Financial institution ‘funded a $191m investment in Twitter’ by DST. On the identical time, Gazprom Investholding — an arm of the Kremlin-controlled power big — ‘financed an opaque offshore company, which funded a vehicle that held $1bn worth of Facebook shares’. Mr Milner and DST denied any wrongdoing or political motives. ‘Nothing more than business,’ he mentioned.

‘We are getting money, and we are putting them in Facebook and Twitter. We are making money for our limited partners, and we are giving money back to them. For me, it’s a industrial association.’

The Russian authorities cash was no totally different from that of different buyers, he insisted. The suggestion he and DST had by some means infiltrated the U.S. giants was a ‘fairy tale’. He mentioned he sought Russian finance as a result of American establishments wouldn’t again him on the time.

However the Gazprom cash Mr Milner acquired to spend money on Fb got here through one other controversial main investor in DST, the Russian metal billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

The Uzbek-Russian oligarch, who has shut ties to outgoing Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, owned a 30 per cent stake in Arsenal till 2018 and his £30 million deal over the naming rights to Everton’s new stadium is now being investigated by the Premier League. U.S. senators have known as for Mr Usmanov to be positioned beneath sanctions. He served six years in jail for fraud, extortion and ‘theft of socialist property’ beneath the Soviet Union, though he was later exonerated.

His enterprise accomplice, Andrei Skoch, was positioned beneath U.S. sanctions in 2014 for his ‘long-standing ties to Russian organised criminal groups’.

Mr Usmanov is a former head of Gazprom’s funding arm, and not too long ago claimed he invested $420 million in Fb by means of a fund managed by Mr Milner.

Michael Carpenter, the Russia director on the Nationwide Safety Council through the Obama administration, remarked: ‘Kremlin-connected institutions make investments with strategic interests in mind — not just commercial interests, but state interests as well. They go hand-in-hand.’

He added: ‘Oligarchs who receive significant amounts of financial support from Russian banks . . . have to pass above a political threshold, meaning such support requires the explicit or tacit approval of those at the top of Russia’s crony capitalist system.’

Alexander Vershbow, U.S. ambassador to Russia beneath George W. Bush and Nato beneath Invoice Clinton, mentioned the Russian state establishments behind the funding have been ‘tools for Putin’s pet political tasks’.

Mr Milner denies being a ‘Putin pet’ and was shocked that his identify appeared on the U.S. Treasury watch listing in 2018. His supporters have described it as a lazy ‘cut and paste’ compilation of rich Russians reasonably than an correct listing of these near the Kremlin. ‘Of course, it worries him,’ mentioned a supply. ‘He was one of the few on the list who has made his home in the U.S. If sanctions were imposed, he could not stay in America.’

Mr Milner denies different connections, too.

His London-based spokesman Paddy Harverson, as soon as press secretary to the Prince of Wales, instructed the Mail final night time: ‘Neither Yuri Milner nor any family member nor any entity affiliated with him or his family owns this property. He rented the property five years ago for a brief period of time.’

This denial is supported by Mr Foster. He has been quoted as saying: ‘About five or six years ago I helped my friend Yuri rent the house for a short time. The owner is an acquaintance of mine, but I can’t disclose his identify.’

Publicly accessible data merely present that the home is technically owned by the Towner Bay Nation Membership. Mille Fleurs was offered through Sotheby’s in 2012 by the use of promoting shares within the membership.

The brand new proprietor bought the membership shares to turn out to be the de facto proprietor of the home, however with out his identify being added to the title deeds.

New transparency laws will come into drive in Canada later this 12 months to make it obligatory for the house owners of properties to be publicly named.

Maybe solely then will the thriller of Harry and Meghan’s beneficiant benefactor finally be solved.