Harry and Meghan MUST learn the lesson of Diana and stick with Scotland Yard

By Ken Wharfe For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:18 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:47 EST, 9 January 2020

Essentially the most sophisticated of all the problems raised by Harry and Meghan’s choice to step down as full-time senior royals is their safety – particularly, what kind it’s going to take, who will present it and who can pay for it.

The concept they will cut up their lives between non-public and public roles is unprecedented, and deeply problematic in the case of their safety. I battle to see the way it will work. It dangers compromising both their security or their integrity.

If they’re performing as unbiased people both within the UK or overseas, then their eligibility for Authorities-funded safety is questionable. Ought to they fund their very own safety from the non-public sector? This is able to be logical. However it could even be extremely harmful, as non-public bodyguards can by no means supply them the extent of safety they are going to want.

Harry and Meghan should study the lesson of Diana’s tragic dying and maintain Scotland Yard on facet

This was illustrated all too nicely by the tragedy of Princess Diana, who was not beneath the safety of Scotland Yard when she died. The inexperience and ineptitude of the non-public bodyguards equipped by Mohamed Al Fayed, in my opinion, performed a component in her dying.

Non-public bodyguards don’t endure something like the extent of extremely specialist coaching that Met Law enforcement officials devoted to defending the Royal Household and senior state figures, such because the Prime Minister, obtain.

Nor have they got entry to important safety info: state safety companies, such because the FBI, will share intelligence with the UK police and safety businesses, however not with non-public safety corporations.

Moreover, royal safety officers are authorised to hold firearms. Privately employed bodyguards by no means could be.

Prince Harry is pictured on the 2017 Invictus Video games in Toronto, Canada, surrounded by his safety element

So if I have been advising the Sussexes, I might insist that they maintain Scotland Yard safety – it’s the solely approach to make sure their security and that of their son.

That is extra crucial now than ever on this age of terrorism. But when, as I sincerely hope, the Sussexes maintain their state safety, this raises the ethical query of who’s going to fund it?

Safety is a public matter, affecting the taxpayer, so must be mentioned publicly, unleashing but extra controversy.

Many individuals really feel that rich royals ought to pay for it themselves relatively than anticipating the taxpayer to fund it.

Offering safety is a multi-million-pound enterprise. Defending the Sussexes, together with child Archie, will contain not less than two officers per particular person – that’s six folks for the three of them – over a 24-hour interval, plus two to alleviate them.

When you then enable an additional one or two for illness, and others to hold out reconnaissance, which is totally important, you’re looking at a workforce of eight to 10, every on a wage of £80,000 to £100,000.

Issue within the prices of lodging, meals and airfares and the invoice goes as much as round £2million or £3million a 12 months.

Positive if Harry and Meghan are performing their royal function all 12 months spherical, however why ought to taxpayers pay for them when they don’t seem to be?

Safety isn’t one thing that may merely be turned on and off like a faucet as they transfer between their non-public and public lives. It has to stay fixed to be efficient.

And what in the event that they transfer to Canada for half the 12 months? Ought to the Canadians provide their safety, or the British? The Canadians are hardly going to be completely satisfied footing the invoice. However then, why ought to the British pay to guard them year-round if they don’t seem to be right here?

The actual fact is that Harry and Meghan can’t have it each methods. The a method wherein Harry and Meghan can retain each integrity and safety is to have fixed Scotland Yard safety, however pay for it themselves. However this requires deep pockets.

What’s extra, profitable safety is dependent upon officers creating a working chemistry with the royals.

When working with Diana she often requested me for recommendation, and I gave it with honesty based mostly on expertise. Harry and Meghan may do with recommendation proper now. Actually, I sympathise with them – their choice to surrender on their full-time roles was clearly a troublesome one. But they’ve a lot to lose with this transfer and, I think, might come to remorse it.