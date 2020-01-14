Harry and Meghan withdraw line on website claiming they are ‘internationally protected people’

By Each day Mail Reporter

Printed: 14 January 2020

Harry and Meghan have been pressured to withdraw a declare they have been ‘internationally protected individuals’ entitled to bodyguards wherever they go, it emerged yesterday.

There was a rising row about who will decide up the couple’s annual safety invoice as they break up their time between the UK and Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the declare on their web site Sussexroyal.com when it launched final Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured in London final week) made the declare on their web site Sussexroyal.com when it launched final Wednesday. However the phrase was later deleted

However the phrase was deleted hours later.

Yesterday a authorized skilled mentioned the couple made a mistake in presuming they might get safety wherever they stay if they’re now not finishing up royal duties.

Dai Davies, a former chief superintendent who led the Metropolitan Police’s royalty safety unit, added: ‘Their naivety beggars perception. I’ve by no means heard of the phrase ”internationally protected individuals”.

So far as I can see there is no such thing as a such factor if you find yourself now not performing royal duties.’