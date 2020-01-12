HARRY COLE: Race to replace chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee hots up

By Harry Cole For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 20:53 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:59 EST, 11 January 2020

As one of many juiciest jobs in Parliament, it’s no shock that the race to turn into the subsequent chairman of the clandestine Intelligence and Safety Committee is hotting up between two Tory knights.

The plum position is being eyed by various grandees, together with Sir John Hayes, pictured above

With duty for oversight of Britain’s spooks, the plum position is being eyed by various grandees after the voters kicked out earlier boss Dominic Grieve.

The committee that meets in personal shot to prominence earlier than the Election after Downing Road refused to publish its findings into Russian interference in UK politics.

The report stays buried till a brand new committee is convened.

Though many no-hopers fancy their probabilities, I hear the race is coming all the way down to debonair former Safety Minister Sir John Hayes and ex-Guardsman and former Policing Minister Sir Mike Penning.

After leaving authorities, no-nonsense Sir Mike has requested various intriguing and awkward questions of the Treasury about Russian companies working within the Metropolis of London.

In the meantime, raffish Sir John delighted the spooks after his herculean efforts to get the Investigatory Powers Act –dubbed ‘the snoopers’ constitution’ by critics – by means of the Commons.

Together with his stonking majority, it would fall to the Prime Minister to offer one or different the nod.

The voters kicked out earlier boss Dominic Grieve. The committee that meets in personal shot to prominence earlier than the Election

Thrifty Lindsay’s pet challenge

His predecessor John Bercow was identified for his love of a taxpayer-funded limo, however no such frills for Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Commons Speaker journeyed down from his constituency of Chorley by practice on Saturday alongside his parrot Boris and Patrick the cat.

Appropriately, I hear Boris has already realized to ape the traditional Speaker’s cry of ‘Order, order’.

The Commons Speaker journeyed down from his constituency of Chorley by practice on Saturday alongside his parrot Boris and Patrick the cat

Provided that the journey from Brussels to London takes lower than two hours by Eurostar, eyebrows had been raised when new EC President Ursula von der Leyen selected to fly in for talks final week.

In certainly one of his final acts, outgoing Jean-Claude Juncker renewed the EU’s infamous ‘Air Taxi’ account.

Three companies from France, Belgium and Portugal share a £9 million contract to supply the Euro-elite with chartered planes on the drop of the hat till 2021.

I hear Labour exile Ed Balls needed to gently persuade his spouse Yvette Cooper to not launch one other bid for the social gathering management after associates warned she can be humiliated and battle to fill a taxi with supporters.

Friends say the penny solely dropped after Yvette rang an previous aide about placing a marketing campaign crew collectively solely to be advised they had been already working for rival Jess Phillips.

Socialist Clive Lewis is blaming the actual fact he’s black for his lack of nominations to be Labour chief relatively than colleagues pondering he’s unbearable.

More likely to be out of the race tomorrow, Clive ought to have heeded his personal recommendation to a 1994 version of Scrapie, the scholar journal of Bradford College.

‘I’d like to be an MP,’ wrote younger Clive, however added: ‘You’ve obtained to be in some type of a faction to go anyplace additional.’

Curiously he additionally admitted: ‘I’d hate to reside with myself. I’d have punched myself by now if I did as a result of I generally is a hypocrite at instances.’

Clive ought to have heeded his personal recommendation to a 1994 version of Scrapie, the scholar journal of Bradford College

Loyalist Hancock flatters to obtain

Former Tory MP Matthew Parris set tongues wagging by suggesting that Boris Johnson made an insulting gesture behind the again of a very obsequious colleague throughout his marketing campaign for the keys to No 10.

I can reveal the brown-noser in query was Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, a relatively zealous Johnson covert.

But it surely appears like his exhausting work has paid off, with Hancock unlikely to be moved from overseeing the NHS in a reshuffle and there may be loads of money to splash in that division as of late.

Theresa Could dramatically withdrew Brexit Britain’s negotiating trump card – our world-class safety providers and crime-fighting experience – amid a wave of terror assaults.

However I hear the brand new administration is much less squeamish about taking part in its ace.

With Brussels making noises about demanding entry to UK fishing waters earlier than any deal on the Metropolis of London, a high negotiating supply is adamant: ‘Security is back on the table.’