HARRY COLE: So just how green is your 4.0-litre Bentley Flying Spur, Sir Kim Darroch? 

With the Overseas Workplace promising to create ‘the greenest diplomatic service on the earth’ by making British ambassadors throughout the globe drive electrical Jaguars, consideration turns to the destiny of our man in Washington’s whopping Bentley.

One of many many perks Sir Kim Darroch enjoys so long as he stays Ambassador to the US is use of a four.Zero-litre Bentley Flying Spur V8 that the wily diplomat by some means managed to persuade his then boss, one Boris Johnson, to purchase him in 2017.

Bentleys are normally reserved for the Queen – with even the Prime Minister managing to get by with a humble Jag – so eyebrows have been raised on the lavish buy in diplomatic circles.

On the time it was spun because the Authorities ‘flying the flag for an excellent British firm on the world stage’.

Present Overseas Workplace head honcho Sir Simon McDonald has adopted the same argument to plug his change to electrical vehicles, boldly declaring they are going to be a ‘device for demonstrating the UK’s worldwide management on local weather change diplomacy’.

Standing image: A Bentley on the ambassador’s Washington residence

Mandarins in 2017 have been at pains to emphasize that they secured the luxurious armour-plated Bentley for ‘simply’ £80,000 of taxpayers’ money and would have the ability to promote it for a revenue, claiming that the automotive’s true worth was nearer to £200,000.

Certainly it’s time for the world’s ‘greenest diplomatic service’ to check their principle?

When depart means depart

There was a lot chatter in regards to the ‘pared-back’ nature of the Queen’s Speech to MPs, with critics suggesting the dearth of full-blown pomp and circumstance was a sign of Her Majesty’s displeasure at being made to come back again to Parliament simply two months after her final deal with.

However intentionally leaving her crown at dwelling and never being whisked to Westminster in her horse-drawn carriage meant the Family Division’s long-planned winter depart rota didn’t need to be ripped up, saving Christmas for a whole lot of officers, guardsmen and their households.

Donald Trump’s man in London has promised the subsequent decade will probably be one other ‘Roaring Twenties’, evaluating Brexit to the post- First World Conflict financial growth.

However has the billionaire diplomat Robert ‘Woody’ Johnson actually thought the comparability via?

I am undecided the inventory market meltdown and years of world recession triggered by the final ‘Roaring Twenties’ grinding to a sudden halt was what Brexiteers fairly had in thoughts…

However has the billionaire diplomat Robert ‘Woody’ Johnson (pictured) actually thought the comparability via?

I am going to spare the blushes of the brand new Tory MP who didn’t make an excellent first impression on the Authorities whips.

Arriving in Westminster for his induction, the daring beginner interrupted the opening remarks from steely Deputy Chief Whip Amanda Milling by asking who she was.

‘I am coming to that,’ got here the chilly reply, as she famous the churlish chap’s title down in her black guide…

Not solely did John Bercow trouser a £60,000 charge as an Election-night pundit on Sky Information as his nemesis Boris Johnson stormed to victory, however I hear the ex-Speaker had diva ranges of inexperienced room requests.

Runners have been dispatched to maintain their star visitor in plates of contemporary sushi via the evening…

Spin medical doctors are getting in a twist

Discuss of a significant reorganisation of Authorities departments has gripped jumpy Ministers and mandarins all Christmas, however I hear the PM’s chief aide Dominic Cummings additionally has Whitehall’s legions of spin medical doctors in his sights.

Downing Avenue aides spent the festive interval quietly taking a headcount of every division’s press workplace with rising Civil Service concern that Downing Avenue is plotting to convey all the Authorities’s media relations into the Cupboard Workplace.

Whispers are rising of a giant amalgamated central spin group, answering on to the ruthless Cummings, that might deal with all bulletins and departmental social media.

Excessive-handed Rory Stewart is hiring marketing campaign workers for his ill-fated tilt at changing into Mayor of London subsequent yr.

Standing as an unbiased, he’s promoting for an imperiously titled ‘Principal Aide to the Candidate’ with all-round duty for operating the pompous ex-Tory MP’s life, together with replying to his texts and planning his meals.

Given it is claimed he as soon as requested a ministerial aide to brush his hair, the ‘assured, proactive self-starter with distinctive organisational expertise and really robust consideration to element’ ought to know what they’re letting themselves in for.