HARRY COLE: ‘Young Trot’ Sir Keir Starmer spent the 1980s campaigning AGAINST the minimum wage 

Millionaire lawyer and Labour management front-runner Sir Keir Starmer spent the 1980s campaigning AGAINST the minimal wage, I can reveal.

Final 12 months, Sir Keir, 57, was far more on message, celebrating that ‘two decades ago Labour delivered the national minimum wage. Millions of people saw their pay rise. This is what a Labour Government can deliver.’

However such worker-friendly sentiments differ drastically from his views whereas on the ‘editorial collective’ of Trotskyite journal Socialist Options.

On condition that even Jeremy Corbyn factors to the minimal wage as one of many few issues he’ll reward Tony Blair for, has Sir Keir – who now claims to be a reasonable – managed to outflank the veteran Lefty?

Again then, the middle-class radical was livid the TUC had backed the coverage at its 1986 convention in Brighton.

A younger Keir wrote: ‘The statutory minimum wage is an admission of the unions’ incapability to organise and defend’ the working class.

The then 24-year-old claimed it might result in ‘continued confusion’ over the function of unions because it ‘places the onus’ to guard employment rights on the state slightly than the organised proletariat.

He insisted the minimal wage ‘calls into question the central principle of free collective bargaining’.

Within the run-up to his first Finances, novice Chancellor Sajid Javid is scouring the nationwide coffers for each final penny to pay for Boris’s pre-Election spending pledges.

Against this, I additionally hear ‘The Saj’ plans to splash out on a brand new PR supremo to spice up his picture.

Boris Johnson is able to ‘forgive and forget’ within the upcoming Cupboard reshuffle by selling MPs from the decrease ministerial ranks who may not have been his greatest cheerleaders previously.

‘If having been rude about Boris was a bar to high office, there wouldn’t be a Cupboard,’ joked a supply.

‘He will forgive people for their previous indiscretions, just as colleagues have clearly been able to forgive him for his own.’

New MPs historically say one thing good a few predecessor in a maiden Commons speech.

So all eyes shall be on Kate Griffiths, who’s anticipated to talk this week after changing estranged love-rat husband Andrew in Burton-on-Trent, virtually mirroring 1990s TV drama The Politician’s Spouse.

Who wants scriptwriters in 2020 Westminster?

Dom and Ken’s phoney battle

Like Japanese troopers rising from the jungle within the 1970s nonetheless pondering they had been preventing the Second World Battle, the battle continues for Tory ultra-Remainers Ken Clarke, above proper, and Dominic Grieve, left.

Regardless of now not being within the Commons, the pair proceed to host conferences of the Conservative Group for Europe as its president and chairman. Sadly, barely two dozen others got here to their New Yr’s assembly.

Are Labour management contender Rebecca Lengthy Bailey’s NHS credentials ideologically pure sufficient for her Left-wing supporters?

Two years in the past, she boasted she had ‘no problem with the general principle of engaging with the private sector to get projects delivered’, the alternative to celebration coverage. And what about Becky’s decade ‘as a solicitor with the NHS in Manchester’?

Between 2003 and 2007, she was on the now defunct Halliwells regulation agency, however an ex-colleague tells me ‘our biggest health-related client at the time was a conglomerate of Manchester, Salford and Trafford councils using private finance initiatives to build healthcare facilities.’