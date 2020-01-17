Harry Potter movies: Are they streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Peacock?

Though the Harry Potter motion pictures are just a little outdated, they haven’t grow to be any much less entertaining to look at. Sadly, it’s a bit troublesome to discover a place to stream them.

As one of many greatest film franchises of the previous 20 years, Harry Potter stays one of many most-watched motion pictures on this planet, and followers are all the time looking for a strategy to stream these motion pictures.

Properly, you’ll be stunned to study that the Harry Potter motion pictures aren’t on any streaming service proper now. They are often downloaded for single viewings or rented on iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, and different on-demand websites, however they’re not on widely-used streamers like Netflix or Hulu.

One other strategy to watch them is by ready for a televised broadcast on both USA Community or the SyFy channel. Each channels gained entry to the franchise’s movies after NBCUniversal acquired the rights to them in 2016. The deal struck will final till 2025 except one thing adjustments within the meantime.

Nonetheless, the streaming side is up for debate. The Harry Potter motion pictures might pop up on a streaming service any day now, so it is a good time to begin wanting into the matter. A preferred concept circulating on-line is that HBO Max would have them, however that’s not the case. The movies may be saved for Peacock’s launch, in line with Enterprise Insider.

For anybody unfamiliar with the identify, Peacock is NBC’s unique streaming service. It’s set for an April debut which can coincide with Harry Potter’s streaming premiere. NBC will clearly produce other main titles out there when Peacock turns into out there, after all. It’s truthful to imagine Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone can be closely promoted as one of many featured titles, if all of it involves be.

What’s unclear is whether or not or not future movies can be on Peacock as nicely. There have been additionally talks of Harry Potter and the Cursed Little one being tailored right into a film, and whereas that may be helmed by Warner Bros., that doesn’t essentially imply the film will go to HBO Max after a theatrical run.

So far as improvement on the play-based movie goes, nothing has been stated about Harry Potter and the Cursed Little one in fairly a while. Claims of the West Finish play being tailored right into a film solely amounted to rumors once they got here out, so followers hoping for a continuation ought to stay cautious of future headlines.

Which streaming service do you assume the Harry Potter motion pictures can be on?