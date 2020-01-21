Harry Styles’ doppleganger who works at Starbucks goes viral

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline

Printed: 05:37 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:56 EST, 21 January 2020

Harry Kinds has a double who works at Starbucks.

TikTok consumer @fridasakaj has despatched the web right into a spin after sharing a video of a Harry lookalike working at a Starbucks someplace within the US.

The worker is seen within the video greeting the drive-through clients as they ask him if he actually is the One Path star.

Star recognizing: Harry Kinds has a double who works at Starbucks.

With the identical curly locks and dazzling smile, the likeness is uncanny. The excited clients could be heard within the video ‘Are you Harry Kinds, you appear like Harry Kinds,’ earlier than telling the grinning doppelganger: ‘We’re actually listening to your music proper now.’

The lookalike merely smiles and thanks them as he arms over their order.

The brief video has gone viral on social media, raking up 261ok likes on TikTok and 2k feedback.

Uncanny: With the identical curly locks and dazzling smile, the likeness is uncanny.

Followers have been determined for extra info, with the lookalike reportedly known as Sean, though there have been no different particulars.

‘God I am going to have a look at his @ in ig, I do not actually know the way I’ll do it, however that is superb [sic],’ tweeted one decided fan, whereas one other wrote: ‘I used google to search for workers named Sean in Starbucks however nothing is weak.’

Whereas Harry’s lookalikes earns his dwelling at Starbucks, it was revealed final month that the star’s firm, Erskine Data made £2,938,952 in 2018, a whopping £eight,051 a day.

Wow: Whereas Harry’s lookalikes earns his dwelling at Starbucks, it was revealed final month that the star’s firm, Erskine Data made £2,938,952 in 2018

It has been a stellar few months for the ex 1D singer, whose second solo album Tremendous Line topped the US Billboard 200 charts and broke information on the finish of December.

Based on Billboard, the report – which was launched on December 13 – loved the most important week for a pop album by a male singer since 2015, whereas the gathering is already one of many 12 months’s finest promoting LPs.

Harry has now develop into the primary UK male artist to debut at primary along with his first two albums and has much more than doubled the first-week numbers of his debut self-titled album, which was launched in Could 2017.