Harry Styles ’Fine Line Debuts At # 1

Harry Types' sophomore album, Tremendous Line , has debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It kicked off with 478, 000 models in complete, with full album gross sales making up 393, 000 of these models. The previous One Route member's self-titled 2017 debut album additionally landed at # 1 when it got here out, touchdown 230, 000 equal album models.

As Billboard notes, Tremendous Line 's chart efficiency means Types had the most important week for a pop album by a male artist in over 4 years (since Justin Bieber's Goal in 2015) and the third greatest opening week general in 2019 (behind Taylor Swift and Put up Malone). Tremendous Line additionally had the biggest gross sales week for an album by a solo male UK artist in 27 years , since Eric Clapton's Unplugged album, which got here out in 1992.

Elsewhere on the chart, Blake Shelton’s best hits assortment Absolutely Loaded: God’s Nation debuted at # 2. Final week's # 1, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social , falls from the highest spot to # three. It's adopted by Put up Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding , the Frozen II soundtrack, and Michael Bublé 's Christmas .

