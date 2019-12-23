Harsh Vardhan Shringla To Be New Foreign Secretary

Harsh Vardhan Shringla is an Indian International Service officer of the 1984 batch (file)

New Delhi:

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Indian Ambassador to the US, would be the subsequent International Secretary, the federal government mentioned in a launch. He’ll take cost after Vijay Keshav Gokhale’s two-year time period ends subsequent week.

The appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cupboard (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in accordance with the order by the Division of Personnel and Coaching (DoPT).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ambassador in Washington DC as Foreign Secretary with effect from 29.01.2020 upon completion of two year of Shri Vijay Keshav Gokhale as Foreign Secretary on 28.01.2020,” a authorities assertion learn.

An Indian International Service (IFS) officer of the 1984 batch, Mr Shringla has held a number of necessary positions in his diplomatic profession spanning 35 years. He has served as India’s Excessive Commissioner to Bangladesh and Thailand, other than serving in France and India’s everlasting mission to the United Nations within the US, Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.