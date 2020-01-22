News

Hartnett’s double-double lifts Front Range Christian over Nederland in 50-22 victory

January 23, 2020
The Entrance Vary Christian Falcons simply defeated Nederland by a rating of 50-22 on Tuesday.

Grace Hartnett lead Entrance Vary Christian with 19 factors scored whereas additionally recording 10 rebounds and three assists. Caroline Monroe had a productive night time, recording eight factors.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Entrance Vary Christian heading to play Dawson College and Nederland taking over Loveland Classical.

Nederland has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.

