Harvard Professor Sues New York Times Over Jeffrey Epstein Story

A outstanding Harvard Legislation Faculty professor sued The New York Occasions on Monday, claiming it engaged in “clickbait defamation” by falsely suggesting he as soon as authorised of accepting donations from the late accused intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Lawrence Lessig mentioned the Occasions revealed an article headlined “A Harvard Professor Doubles Down: If You Take Epstein’s Money, Do It In Secret” final Sept. 14 with reckless disregard for its fact.

He additionally mentioned it refused to vary the headline and first paragraph after he informed the paper they falsely steered he defended soliciting donations from Epstein.

A Occasions spokeswoman mentioned: “Senior editors reviewed the story after Professor Lessig complained and were satisfied that the story accurately reflected his statements. We plan to defend against the claim vigorously.”

The Occasions article was revealed six days after Lessig wrote an essay on Medium supporting his pal Joichi Ito, who resigned as director of the Media Lab on the Massachusetts Institute of Expertise after accepting donations from Epstein.

Lessig had written it was a mistake to solicit the donations, but additionally fallacious for Ito to be “scapegoated.”

The Occasions article started: “It is hard to defend soliciting donations from the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But Lawrence Lessig, a Harvard Law professor, has been trying.”

Lessig accused the Occasions of embracing clickbaiting, “the use of a shocking headline and/or lede to entice readers to click on a particular article,” regardless of being “fully aware” that the follow may hurt the popularity of its targets.

Lessig’s criticism in Boston federal court docket seeks unspecified damages from the Occasions, government editor Dean Baquet, enterprise editor Ellen Pollock and reporter Nellie Bowles.

Epstein pleaded not responsible to federal fees he trafficked dozens of underage women, earlier than the financier was discovered lifeless in his jail cell final Aug. 10 at age 66.

An post-mortem discovered that Epstein hanged himself. Epstein had pleaded responsible to lesser Florida state fees in 2008.

The criticism calls Lessig a “nationally prominent professor and legal scholar with a large social media following,” and his Harvard biography quotes the New Yorker calling him “the most important thinker on intellectual property in the Internet era.”

It’s unclear whether or not Lessig is a “public figure” who should present the Occasions acted with precise malice in publishing its article.

Lessig mentioned in an e mail that if the Occasions knew earlier than and after publication of its article’s “falsity,” as he alleged, “there’s no reason that knowledge should have affected their obligations.”

The case is Lessig v New York Occasions Co et al, U.S. District Courtroom, District of Massachusetts, No. 20-10060.