Harvey Weinstein A “Seasoned” Sexual Predator, Rapist, Say Lawyers

New York:

Harvey Weinstein is a “seasoned” sexual predator and rapist who abused his energy as a movie-producing titan to prey on susceptible aspiring actresses, prosecutors mentioned Wednesday as his trial bought into full swing.

His protection group hit again, saying the fallen movie producer engaged in consensual relationships together with his accusers, together with a “loving one” the place the girl referred to Weinstein as “her casual boyfriend.”

That girl, who says Weinstein raped her in a New York lodge room in 2013, was recognized for the primary time in court docket as actress Jessica Mann, who had beforehand remained nameless.

Weinstein, carrying a darkish go well with, sat shaking his head and scribbling notes for his attorneys as New York Assistant District Lawyer Meghan Hast painted an image of a 300-pound (140 kilogram) bully who violently raped, humiliated and manipulated a number of girls, leaving them traumatized for years.

“It will be clear throughout this trial that the defendant knew he was preying on the naive and the defenseless,” Hast instructed the court docket within the prosecution’s opening arguments, saying lots of his victims had come from damaged houses.

“They didn’t know they were being lured in on false pretenses. They thought they had got their big break. He was the old lady in the gingerbread house luring the kids.”

Protection lawyer Damon Cheronis group mentioned it was “untrue” and “quite the contrary” to name Weinstein a predator because the “Pulp Fiction” producers’ group began laying out their opening arguments.

“You will see the case unravel for the state, and it must, based on the evidence,” he instructed the New York state court docket.

Wednesday’s listening to began with Decide James Burke reminding the 12-member jury and 6 alternates that they have to determine their verdict primarily based on the proof they hear in court docket and should not focus on the trial with anybody exterior.

Hast then laid out the prosecution’s case in a press release lasting round an hour and a half.

She mentioned Weinstein raped “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra within the winter of 1993-94 after a pursuit which included him introducing her to the drug valium.

“He left her emotionally and physically destroyed and passed out on the floor,” the prosecutor instructed a packed courtroom with greater than 100 journalists in attendance.

The lawyer mentioned Weinstein left former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi mendacity “motionless like a dead fish” after forcibly assaulting her in his New York condo in July 2006.

And Hast accused Weinstein of treating actress Jessica Mann like a “rag doll” when he raped her in her lodge room in March 2013.

Weinstein, 67, faces life in jail if convicted of predatory sexual assault costs associated to Haleyi and Mann within the New York proceedings seen as key to the #MeToo motion.

The trial, anticipated to run till March 6, can even hear proof from Sciorra and three different accusers who have been named for the primary time in court docket Wednesday.

Cheronis mentioned the jury would see a whole lot of emails and different correspondence between Mann and Weinstein which might present they have been “actually in a loving relationship.”

A yr after the alleged assault came about, Mann wrote “Miss you big guy!” in an e mail to Weinstein and one other which mentioned “Thank you for your unfailing support and kindness,” Cheronis mentioned.

In February 2017, she wrote to Weinstein: “I love you, I always do. But I hate feeling like a booty call,” Cheronis instructed the court docket.

“Members of the jury, that is not how you talk about predators, that is not how you talk about your abusers,” he mentioned.

Cheronis argued that Weinstein’s accusers modified their angle in the direction of him because the #MeToo motion gathered steam in 2017.

“We will show that the truth has changed since 2013 and the truth can’t change. There is only one truth,” he mentioned.

Ignited #MeToo motion

The prosecution laid out the beforehand unknown allegations of three girls who will take the stand as they attempt to persuade the seven males and 5 girls on the jury that Weinstein engaged in a sample of predatory sexual habits.

One alleges that Weinstein raped her. One other says he grabbed her vagina and the third says he masturbated in entrance of her.

Manhattan Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzzi-Orbon is main the prosecution, whereas Chicago lawyer Donna Rotunno, who has defended quite a few males accused of sexual assault, leads the protection.

Greater than 80 girls have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since claims in opposition to him ignited the #MeToo motion in October 2017.

However lots of the alleged crimes fall exterior the timeframe for bringing costs.

The protection was profitable in conserving younger white girls — seen as sympathetic to the #MeToo motion — off the jury, following an acrimonious two-week choice course of.

Arriving at court docket, Weinstein walked unsteadily up just a few steps however with out the strolling body he has used for latest proceedings.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)