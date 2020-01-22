Harvey Weinstein accuser says disgraced film mogul ‘got angry at her small breasts’ during meeting

Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to expenses of assaulting two ladies in New York.

Greater than 80 ladies have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct relationship again many years however he solely faces 5 felony counts in New York – two counts of rape, one depend of felony sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

He faces life in jail if convicted on probably the most severe cost, predatory sexual assault.

One of many ladies Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, has mentioned that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006. Prosecutors say Weinstein raped the second lady, who has not been publicly recognized, in 2013.

The trial is anticipated to final for round six weeks.

Los Angeles prosecutors have additionally charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting two ladies there on successive nights throughout Oscar week in 2013.

Legal professionals for Weinstein had no speedy touch upon the brand new expenses, although he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Weinstein faces as much as 28 years in state jail if he’s convicted of the fees filed in LA of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of power and sexual battery by restraint.

His arraignment has not but been scheduled and prosecutors will advocate $5 million bail. Weinstein is anticipated to look in court docket in California after his trial in New York is completed.

Right here is what to anticipate from the trial:

WHO ARE THE ACCUSERS?

Greater than 80 ladies have publicly accused Weinstein, 67, of sexual misconduct, serving to to gas the #MeToo motion over the past two years. The felony expenses in opposition to him refer to only three accusers.

Mimi Haleyi, a former manufacturing assistant on a Weinstein Firm tv present, has mentioned that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan dwelling in July 2006.

Actress Annabella Sciorra, finest identified for her position on HBO’s The Sopranos, has mentioned Weinstein raped her in her Manhattan condominium in 1993.

Prosecutors have accused Weinstein of raping one other lady in March 2013 in Manhattan. She has not been publicly recognized.

Weinstein has mentioned that any sexual encounters he had have been consensual.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

Weinstein is charged with a felony sexual act within the first diploma in opposition to Haleyi, and with rape for the 2013 allegation. He’s charged with predatory sexual assault over each allegations.

Sciorra’s allegation is just too outdated to be the idea of a separate cost, however is an important a part of the predatory sexual assault expenses, which require prosecutors to determine a sample of great intercourse crimes in opposition to a number of ladies.

Predatory sexual assault is probably the most severe cost in opposition to Weinstein, carrying a most sentence of life in jail.

WHO WILL TESTIFY AGAINST WEINSTEIN?

Haleyi, Sciorra and the 2013 accuser are virtually sure to testify in a trial that’s anticipated to last as long as eight weeks.

Prosecutors can also name three different ladies to testify about encounters with Weinstein, regardless that he isn’t formally charged with crimes in opposition to them. Their testimony is meant to bolster the fees by exhibiting that Weinstein had a constant sample of conduct.

Prosecutors have additionally mentioned that they count on to name Barbara Ziv, a professor at Temple College in Pennsylvania, to testify as an professional on the trauma ensuing from sexual assault.

WHAT IS WEINSTEIN’S DEFENSE?

Whereas felony defendants and their legal professionals usually keep away from revealing their technique earlier than trial, Weinstein has dropped some hints.

Weinstein’s lead lawyer, Donna Rotunno, informed Reuters that Weinstein had a ‘slew of witnesses able to go.’ She has mentioned the protection could be introducing emails and textual content messages to show that Weinstein’s accusers maintained relationships with him after his alleged assaults.

His legal professionals have additionally mentioned they plan to name psychologist Deborah Davis, of the College of Nevada, Reno, to testify as an professional on reminiscence, suggesting that Weinstein might attempt to name his accusers’ recollections into query.

Harvey Weinstein was pictured smiling as he arrived at a New York court docket on January 6 as his legal professionals and a decide deal with the ultimate preparation for his trial on expenses of rape and sexual assault

WHAT OTHER LEGAL RISKS DOES WEINSTEIN FACE?

Even when he’s acquitted in Manhattan, Weinstein faces separate felony expenses introduced on Monday by prosecutors in Los Angeles. Lawyer Rotunno declined speedy touch upon these expenses.

Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting two unidentified ladies in 2013, mentioned Los Angeles District Legal professional Jackie Lacey. He was charged with raping one lady and sexually assaulting the opposite.

Lacey mentioned the timing of the fees was unrelated to the New York trial.

However there may be some connection between the instances. One of many Los Angeles accusers is anticipated to testify within the New York case to assist prosecutors set up what they are saying was Weinstein’s sample of forcing himself on younger actresses and ladies attempting to interrupt into Hollywood.

Weinstein is anticipated to look in court docket in California after his New York trial, Lacey mentioned.