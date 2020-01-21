Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of opening statements in his rape and sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein arrived at court docket Tuesday morning forward of opening statements in his rape and sexual assault trial following two weeks of jury choice.

The previous Hollywood producer, who continues to be recovering from again surgical procedure which he underwent late final yr, arrived on the courthouse in Manhattan leaning on his walker.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to expenses of assaulting two ladies in New York, and faces life in jail if convicted on probably the most severe cost, predatory sexual assault. He mentioned that any sexual encounters he has had have been consensual.

He’ll face the problem of defending himself within the case as he tries to undermine his accusers’ credibility with out showing callous to jurors, in accordance with a number of authorized specialists.

The jury had been chosen by Friday lunchtime after two weeks of deliberations. It’s made up of six white males, one black man, two black ladies, a Latino lady and two white ladies.

It took till the ultimate day of choice for any white ladies – which Weinstein’s accusers principally are – to be chosen. Six alternates might be chosen. Greater than 200 individuals have been dismissed as jurors.

If Weinstein’s protection group can persuade the jury that the accusers engaged in consensual sexual exercise to achieve an edge within the leisure business, that would lead to an acquittal or hung jury, different specialists mentioned. All 12 jurors should agree to ensure that prosecutors to safe a conviction.

Since 2017, greater than 80 ladies have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct courting again many years

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead lawyer, instructed Reuters final month that his protection group had ‘a slew of witnesses able to go,’ and that they might provide emails exhibiting that his accusers had maintained pleasant relationships with him after the alleged assaults. Rotunno didn’t reply to requests for touch upon the protection technique.

Bennett Gershman, a former Manhattan prosecutor, mentioned that consent would doubtless be the center of Weinstein’s protection.

‘I believe he´s going to attempt to present that these ladies have been making an attempt to ingratiate themselves with this highly effective Hollywood mogul, that they weren’t victims, that they have been prepared contributors in varied sexual encounters,’ mentioned Gershman, a former prosecutor who’s now a legislation professor at Tempo College.

As many as 4 further ladies are anticipated to testify for the prosecutors, who’re making an attempt to ascertain a constant sample of misconduct, in accordance with court docket papers.

Eric Tennen, a felony protection lawyer in Boston who has dealt with sexual assault circumstances, mentioned it may very well be troublesome for Weinstein to persuade a jury that a number of ladies had motive to lie about him.

‘That is a tough capsule to swallow,’ he mentioned.

Consultants mentioned the problem is intensified by the #MeToo motion, wherein quite a few ladies have gone public with misconduct allegations towards highly effective males, rising potential jurors’ consciousness of sexual abuse and making them extra more likely to imagine accusers.

Since 2017, greater than 80 ladies have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct courting again many years, serving to to gasoline the motion.

One of many two essential accusers within the case, former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, has mentioned publicly that Weinstein compelled oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan dwelling in 2006. The opposite, who has not been recognized, was raped by Weinstein in 2013, prosecutors allege.

Daniel Hochheiser, a New York-based felony protection lawyer who has dealt with intercourse crime circumstances, mentioned the protection would possibly name witnesses who noticed the connection between Weinstein and his accusers to bolster a protection of consent.

‘If there are witnesses who can testify that the habits of the complainant after the alleged sexual assault was inconsistent with somebody who had been assaulted, that may very well be very highly effective,’ he mentioned.

Weinstein’s attorneys will doubtless attempt to present inconsistencies in his accusers’ previous statements via cross-examination, which specialists mentioned may very well be persuasive proof for the protection. They may, nonetheless, should watch out to not seem too aggressive.

‘If the protection attorneys are perceived as being too aggressive and difficult, it´s going to make the witnesses extra sympathetic,’ mentioned Daniel Medwed, a professor of felony legislation at Northeastern College Faculty of Legislation.

Weinstein might additionally argue the encounters have been consensual however with the passage of time the accusers’ views and recollections of the occasion modified, mentioned Tennen.

Weinstein’s attorneys have mentioned in court docket papers that they intend to name Deborah Davis, a psychologist and professor on the College of Nevada at Reno, to testify about how recollections may be distorted. Davis mentioned she was ‘nonetheless on faucet’ to testify and declined to touch upon the case.

Gershman mentioned such testimony has been profitable in circumstances involving alleged sexual abuse of kids, who’ve been proven to be inclined to false recollections.

Weinstein additionally has a proper to testify in his personal protection, however that’s typically thought-about dangerous.

By testifying, Medwed mentioned, Weinstein would open himself to a ‘broad-based character assault’ about his honesty that would backfire.