Harvey Weinstein arrives back at court on his walker as jury selection enters its SIXTH day

Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to fees of assaulting two girls in New York.

Greater than 80 girls have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct courting again a long time however he solely faces 5 legal counts in New York – two counts of rape, one rely of legal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

He faces life in jail if convicted on essentially the most severe cost, predatory sexual assault.

One of many girls Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, has mentioned that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006. Prosecutors say Weinstein raped the second lady, who has not been publicly recognized, in 2013.

Jury choice started January 7 however discovering neutral New York Metropolis jurors amid the media frenzy surrounding the Weinstein case will probably be a problem for each authorized groups, consultants mentioned.

Attorneys will doubtless query potential jurors about their information and opinion of the case, their work historical past and whether or not they have been victims of sexual misconduct.

The trial is anticipated to final for round six weeks.

Los Angeles prosecutors have additionally charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting two girls there on successive nights throughout Oscar week in 2013.

Attorneys for Weinstein had no speedy touch upon the brand new fees, although he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Weinstein faces as much as 28 years in state jail if he’s convicted of the costs filed in LA of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of drive and sexual battery by restraint.

His arraignment has not but been scheduled and prosecutors will suggest $5 million bail. Weinstein is anticipated to seem in court docket in California after his trial in New York is completed.

Right here is what to anticipate from the trial:

WHO ARE THE ACCUSERS?

One of many girls Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, pictured in 2017

Greater than 80 girls have publicly accused Weinstein, 67, of sexual misconduct, serving to to gas the #MeToo motion during the last two years. The legal fees towards him refer to only three accusers.

Mimi Haleyi, a former manufacturing assistant on a Weinstein Firm tv present, has mentioned that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan residence in July 2006.

Actress Annabella Sciorra, greatest recognized for her position on HBO’s The Sopranos, has mentioned Weinstein raped her in her Manhattan house in 1993.

Prosecutors have accused Weinstein of raping one other lady in March 2013 in Manhattan. She has not been publicly recognized.

Weinstein has mentioned that any sexual encounters he had had been consensual.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

Weinstein is charged with a legal sexual act within the first diploma towards Haleyi, and with rape for the 2013 allegation. He’s charged with predatory sexual assault over each allegations.

Sciorra’s allegation is just too previous to be the idea of a separate cost, however is a vital a part of the predatory sexual assault fees, which require prosecutors to determine a sample of great intercourse crimes towards a number of girls.

Predatory sexual assault is essentially the most severe cost towards Weinstein, carrying a most sentence of life in jail.

WHO WILL TESTIFY AGAINST WEINSTEIN?

Haleyi, Sciorra and the 2013 accuser are nearly sure to testify in a trial that’s anticipated to last as long as eight weeks.

Prosecutors may additionally name three different girls to testify about encounters with Weinstein, although he’s not formally charged with crimes towards them. Their testimony is meant to bolster the costs by displaying that Weinstein had a constant sample of habits.

Prosecutors have additionally mentioned that they anticipate to name Barbara Ziv, a professor at Temple College in Pennsylvania, to testify as an professional on the trauma ensuing from sexual assault.

WHAT IS WEINSTEIN’S DEFENSE?

Whereas legal defendants and their attorneys sometimes keep away from revealing their technique earlier than trial, Weinstein has dropped some hints.

Weinstein’s lead lawyer, Donna Rotunno, informed Reuters that Weinstein had a ‘slew of witnesses able to go.’ She has mentioned the protection can be introducing emails and textual content messages to show that Weinstein’s accusers maintained relationships with him after his alleged assaults.

His attorneys have additionally mentioned they plan to name psychologist Deborah Davis, of the College of Nevada, Reno, to testify as an professional on reminiscence, suggesting that Weinstein might attempt to name his accusers’ recollections into query.

Harvey Weinstein was pictured smiling as he arrived at a New York court docket on January 6 as his attorneys and a choose deal with the ultimate preparation for his trial on fees of rape and sexual assault

WHAT OTHER LEGAL RISKS DOES WEINSTEIN FACE?

Even when he’s acquitted in Manhattan, Weinstein faces separate legal fees introduced on Monday by prosecutors in Los Angeles. Lawyer Rotunno declined speedy touch upon these fees.

Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting two unidentified girls in 2013, mentioned Los Angeles District Lawyer Jackie Lacey. He was charged with raping one lady and sexually assaulting the opposite.

Lacey mentioned the timing of the costs was unrelated to the New York trial.

However there’s some connection between the circumstances. One of many Los Angeles accusers is anticipated to testify within the New York case to assist prosecutors set up what they are saying was Weinstein’s sample of forcing himself on younger actresses and ladies attempting to interrupt into Hollywood.

Weinstein is anticipated to seem in court docket in California after his New York trial, Lacey mentioned.