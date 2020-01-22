Harvey Weinstein arrives for opening statements in his landmark rape trial WITHOUT his walker

Harvey Weinstein limped into court docket with out his walker on Wednesday forward of opening statements in his landmark rape and sexual assault trial, in a case that has change into a watershed second for the #MeToo motion.

Prosecutors will start presenting their arguments in opposition to the film mogul to a jury of seven males and 5 girls, with the once-powerful Hollywood producer dealing with life in jail if convicted.

Although dozens of girls have accused Weinstein of sexually harassing or assaulting them over time, his New York trial entails only a pair of allegations – that he raped a lady in a Manhattan resort room in 2013 and sexually assaulted a distinct girl in 2006.

Weinstein, 67, who reshaped the unbiased movie business with critically acclaimed footage reminiscent of ‘The English Affected person’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ has pleaded not responsible and and stated any sexual encounters had been consensual.

His trial started on January 6, with jury choice taking two weeks, and will final roughly six extra. He had arrived at court docket on a regular basis utilizing his walker full with tennis balls – a necessity, his group stated, following again surgical procedure.

On Wednesday he was supported by his protection group as he made his approach into the court docket with out it. An aide carried his walker close by as Weinstein hobbled into court docket, held up by an affiliate. He was all smiles as he entered the court docket room in a black go well with and sneakers with no socks.

He additionally instructed reporters he was feeling higher. Requested whether or not he believed he would have a good trial, he stated: ‘After all. I’ve good legal professionals.’

Since 2017, greater than 80 girls have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo motion wherein girls have gone public with allegations in opposition to males in enterprise, leisure and politics.

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein, proper, arrives at New York Prison Court docket for his sexual assault trial on Wednesday

THE WEINSTEIN JURY 18 folks have to be chosen to make up the jury of 12 and 6 alternates. To date, that quantity consists of; 6 white males 1 black man 2 black girls 1 Latino girl 2 white girls

Justice James Burke instructed potential jurors final week that they need to resolve Weinstein’s case based mostly on the proof and never make the trial ‘a referendum on the #MeToo motion.’

Burke denied a request on Tuesday to maneuver the trial out of the media glare of New York Metropolis to the suburban county of Suffolk or the state capital Albany. The protection group sought a brand new venue partly as a result of sidewalk protests in opposition to Weinstein may very well be heard within the court docket.

‘Whereas I couldn’t make out each phrase of what was being chanted, I clearly heard the phrase ‘rapist’,’ stated a court docket submitting by Weinstein lawyer Diana Fabi Samson, describing the protests that she heard from contained in the court docket throughout jury choice.

Including to the drama, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is due on the identical courthouse Wednesday for a listening to in a case wherein a number of girls have accused him of groping. He is denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Prosecutors are anticipated to color Weinstein as a serial predator who abused his energy, whereas the protection is anticipated to attempt to present accusers’ habits appears to contradict how victims would react to an assault.

One of many two fundamental accusers within the Weinstein case, former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, has stated publicly that Weinstein pressured oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan residence in 2006. The opposite, who has not been recognized, was raped by Weinstein in 2013, alleges the Manhattan District Lawyer’s workplace, which introduced the case.

Weinstein instructed reporters he was feeling higher. Requested whether or not he believed he would have a good trial, he stated: ‘After all’

A Weinstein aide carried his walker into court docket because the producer was helped by his protection group following again surgical procedure

Wesintein rests a hand on his walker earlier than making a choice to make the journey into court docket unaided

Weinstein rests on a member of his protection group’s arm for assist after selecting to not use his walker on Wednesday

Weinstien’s lead legal professional Donna Rotunno stands to the left of the producer as they arrive at court docket on Wednesday

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon arrives at New York Prison Court docket for movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial

The prosecutors additional allege that Weinstein raped one other girl, actress Annabella Sciorra, within the 1990s. Though that allegation is just too outdated to be charged as a separate crime, it will likely be introduced to assist set up Weinstein’s sample of habits as a part of the case for predatory sexual assault.

State attorneys are anticipated to name as much as three extra girls, who will not be talked about within the expenses, to bolster their case, in response to court docket papers. An analogous authorized technique helped Pennsylvania prosecutors convict comic Invoice Cosby in 2018 of sexually assaulting a Temple College worker.

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead lawyer, instructed Reuters earlier this month that the protection group would supply emails exhibiting that Weinstein’s accusers had maintained pleasant relationships with him after the alleged assaults.

Authorized consultants stated legal professionals for Weinstein may attempt to present that the accusers engaged in consensual sexual exercise with the intention to acquire an edge within the leisure business.

On Tuesday Damon Cheronis, one of many disgraced movie producer’s attorneys, stated his group plan to make use of a sequence of ‘devastating’ emails throughout opening statements earlier than the jury. They might present that Weinstein’s accusers had been really in a ‘loving relationship’ with him and never the violent abuse they claimed, he stated.

One accuser even gave Weinstein her new telephone quantity and wished to introduce him to her mom after he allegedly raped her, Cheronis instructed the court docket.

Lawyer Gloria Allred arrives at New York Prison Court docket. Allred represents former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi

Members of the media wait to enter the courtroom forward of the arrival of Weinstein at New York Prison Court docket Wednesday

Prosecutors final week accused Weinstein’s authorized group of making an attempt to exclude white girls from the jury, which is comprised of six white males, three black girls, one black man and two white girls. Weinstein’s legal professionals countered that their objective was to pick out a good jury, citing particular causes for excluding the ladies.

The state wants a unanimous jury to convict. A single hold-out would produce a hung jury, though that will not forestall prosecutors from making an attempt Weinstein once more.

Whatever the final result, Weinstein faces extra expenses in California.

Los Angeles District Lawyer Jackie Lacey introduced on Jan. 6 that Weinstein had been charged with raping one girl and sexually assaulting one other in 2013.

He’s additionally dealing with civil lawsuits. Whereas legal professionals representing at the very least 28 girls have agreed to a proposed $25 million settlement of these civil claims, a lawyer for one girl has criticized the deal as unfair.