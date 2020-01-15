Harvey Weinstein avoids disabled access ramp ‘to exercise his back and for a quicker route in’

Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to fees of assaulting two ladies in New York.

Greater than 80 ladies have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct courting again many years however he solely faces 5 legal counts in New York – two counts of rape, one rely of legal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

He faces life in jail if convicted on essentially the most critical cost, predatory sexual assault.

One of many ladies Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, has stated that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006. Prosecutors say Weinstein raped the second lady, who has not been publicly recognized, in 2013.

Jury choice started January 7 however discovering neutral New York Metropolis jurors amid the media frenzy surrounding the Weinstein case shall be a problem for each authorized groups, consultants stated.

Attorneys will doubtless query potential jurors about their data and opinion of the case, their work historical past and whether or not they have been victims of sexual misconduct.

The trial is predicted to final for round six weeks.

Los Angeles prosecutors have additionally charged Weinstein with sexually assaulting two ladies there on successive nights throughout Oscar week in 2013.

Attorneys for Weinstein had no quick touch upon the brand new fees, although he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Weinstein faces as much as 28 years in state jail if he’s convicted of the costs filed in LA of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of pressure and sexual battery by restraint.

His arraignment has not but been scheduled and prosecutors will advocate $5 million bail. Weinstein is predicted to look in court docket in California after his trial in New York is completed.

Right here is what to anticipate from the trial:

WHO ARE THE ACCUSERS?

Greater than 80 ladies have publicly accused Weinstein, 67, of sexual misconduct, serving to to gas the #MeToo motion over the past two years. The legal fees in opposition to him refer to simply three accusers.

Mimi Haleyi, a former manufacturing assistant on a Weinstein Firm tv present, has stated that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan dwelling in July 2006.

Actress Annabella Sciorra, finest recognized for her function on HBO’s The Sopranos, has stated Weinstein raped her in her Manhattan condo in 1993.

Prosecutors have accused Weinstein of raping one other lady in March 2013 in Manhattan. She has not been publicly recognized.

Weinstein has stated that any sexual encounters he had had been consensual.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

Weinstein is charged with a legal sexual act within the first diploma in opposition to Haleyi, and with rape for the 2013 allegation. He’s charged with predatory sexual assault over each allegations.

Sciorra’s allegation is just too previous to be the premise of a separate cost, however is an important a part of the predatory sexual assault fees, which require prosecutors to ascertain a sample of significant intercourse crimes in opposition to a number of ladies.

Predatory sexual assault is essentially the most critical cost in opposition to Weinstein, carrying a most sentence of life in jail.

WHO WILL TESTIFY AGAINST WEINSTEIN?

Haleyi, Sciorra and the 2013 accuser are virtually sure to testify in a trial that’s anticipated to last as long as eight weeks.

Prosecutors may name three different ladies to testify about encounters with Weinstein, though he isn’t formally charged with crimes in opposition to them. Their testimony is meant to bolster the costs by exhibiting that Weinstein had a constant sample of conduct.

Prosecutors have additionally stated that they count on to name Barbara Ziv, a professor at Temple College in Pennsylvania, to testify as an skilled on the trauma ensuing from sexual assault.

WHAT IS WEINSTEIN’S DEFENSE?

Whereas legal defendants and their legal professionals sometimes keep away from revealing their technique earlier than trial, Weinstein has dropped some hints.

Weinstein’s lead lawyer, Donna Rotunno, instructed Reuters that Weinstein had a ‘slew of witnesses able to go.’ She has stated the protection could be introducing emails and textual content messages to show that Weinstein’s accusers maintained relationships with him after his alleged assaults.

His legal professionals have additionally stated they plan to name psychologist Deborah Davis, of the College of Nevada, Reno, to testify as an skilled on reminiscence, suggesting that Weinstein could attempt to name his accusers’ recollections into query.

Harvey Weinstein was pictured smiling as he arrived at a New York court docket on January 6 as his legal professionals and a choose deal with the ultimate preparation for his trial on fees of rape and sexual assault

WHAT OTHER LEGAL RISKS DOES WEINSTEIN FACE?

Even when he’s acquitted in Manhattan, Weinstein faces separate legal fees introduced on Monday by prosecutors in Los Angeles. Lawyer Rotunno declined quick touch upon these fees.

Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting two unidentified ladies in 2013, stated Los Angeles District Lawyer Jackie Lacey. He was charged with raping one lady and sexually assaulting the opposite.

Lacey stated the timing of the costs was unrelated to the New York trial.

However there may be some connection between the circumstances. One of many Los Angeles accusers is predicted to testify within the New York case to assist prosecutors set up what they are saying was Weinstein’s sample of forcing himself on younger actresses and girls making an attempt to interrupt into Hollywood.

Weinstein is predicted to look in court docket in California after his New York trial, Lacey stated.