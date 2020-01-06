Harvey Weinstein charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles on the identical day he appeared in court docket in New York to face separate sexual misconduct costs.

Los Angeles County District Legal professional Jackie Lacey stated in an announcement that the brand new costs towards the Hollywood mogul associated to 2 separate incidents over a two-day interval in 2013.

In accordance with prosecutors, Weinstein allegedly raped a lady in a resort room on February 18, 2013, after forcing his manner into her room. An evening later, he allegedly sexually assaulted one other lady in a Beverly Hills resort suite.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey stated. “I need to commend the victims who’ve come ahead and bravely recounted what occurred to them.

“It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

Harvey Weinstein CREDIT: Stephanie Keith/Getty Photos

If he’s convicted of the costs – which embrace forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of drive, and sexual battery by restraint – Weinstein may withstand 28 years in jail. Prosecutors are stated to be trying to advocate setting a $5 million bail (£three.8m).

The LA County District Legal professional’s workplace can also be investigating additional intercourse crime allegations made towards Weinstein by three extra girls.

Earlier at the moment (January 6), Weinstein appeared in court docket in New York, the place he’s going through separate costs of rape and sexual assault. Jury choice for the trial started at the moment forward of the beginning of his trial in roughly two weeks.

Weinstein has beforehand denied all the allegations made towards him, saying all of his relationships have been consensual however admitting that he had “caused a lot of pain”. Since 2016, he has been accused of sexual misconduct by greater than 80 girls, nonetheless, the upcoming trial is expounded to solely two of these.

In December 2019, three girls concerned in authorized motion towards the movie producer refused to signal a $47 million ($35.7m) class-action settlement. They argued the settlement would let Weinstein off too calmly.