Harvey Weinstein expected to face criminal charges in L.A. County, source says

Los Angeles County prosecutors on Monday are anticipated to announce prison prices in opposition to disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, in accordance with a legislation enforcement supply with information of the case.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey has scheduled an 11 a.m. information convention, and her workplace wouldn’t touch upon what she was going to announce. The supply, who spoke on the situation of anonymity, would solely say that prices can be introduced. Authorities have been investigating allegations from a number of ladies that Weinstein attacked them in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills for months. Weinstein has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Fees in Los Angeles would solely deepen the authorized peril going through Weinstein, who appeared in a downtown Manhattan courtroom Monday. Jury choice will start Tuesday in his trial there. Weinstein is charged with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one rely of first-degree sexual assault and one rely of third-degree rape. Mimi Haleyi, a former manufacturing assistant for Weinstein’s firm, has accused the mogul of assaulting her in 2006. A second unidentified girl additionally informed police Weinstein attacked her in New York in 2013.

A variety of different ladies who’ve accused Weinstein of assaulting them in lodge rooms, together with an Italian actress who has accused Weinstein of assaulting her in Beverly Hills in 2013, are anticipated to testify at his New York trial.

Weinstein has develop into inextricably linked to the #MeToo motion since 2017, when greater than 80 ladies started making sexual battery and assault accusations in opposition to him.

He has denied any wrongdoing, and his attorneys have repeatedly tried to color many of the encounters as consensual. Within the case of the Italian mannequin, his attorneys say he by no means went to her lodge room.

The anticipated prices, the primary introduced by Lacey’s workplace, stem from an investigation launched by a activity pressure fashioned in 2017 to evaluation sexual abuse allegations in opposition to high-profile leisure figures.

In all, the Los Angeles district legal professional’s workplace reviewed accusations from eight alleged victims of sexual battery or assault in opposition to Weinstein — 4 introduced by the Los Angeles Police Division and 4 investigated by police in Beverly Hills.

Lacey’s particular activity pressure was fashioned to “ensure a uniform approach to the legal review and possible prosecution of any case that meets both the legal and factual standards for criminal prosecution.”

Protection attorneys for Weinstein in New York and Los Angeles couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.