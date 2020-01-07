Harvey Weinstein hobbles into doctor’s office using walker for 20 minute appointment

Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to prices of assaulting two girls in New York.

Greater than 80 girls have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct relationship again many years however he solely faces 5 felony counts in New York – two counts of rape, one rely of felony sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

He faces life in jail if convicted on probably the most severe cost, predatory sexual assault.

One of many girls Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, has stated that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006. Prosecutors say Weinstein raped the second girl, who has not been publicly recognized, in 2013.

Jury choice begins on Tuesday however discovering neutral New York Metropolis jurors amid the media frenzy surrounding the Weinstein case will probably be a problem for each authorized groups, specialists stated.

Attorneys will possible query potential jurors about their data and opinion of the case, their work historical past and whether or not they have been victims of sexual misconduct.

The trial is predicted to final for round six weeks.

Los Angeles prosecutors additionally charged Weinstein Monday with sexually assaulting two girls there on successive nights throughout Oscar week in 2013.

Attorneys for Weinstein had no instant touch upon the brand new prices, although he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Weinstein faces as much as 28 years in state jail if he’s convicted of the costs filed in LA of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of drive and sexual battery by restraint.

His arraignment has not but been scheduled and prosecutors will suggest $5 million bail. Weinstein is predicted to seem in court docket in California after his trial in New York is completed.

Right here is what to anticipate from the trial:

WHO ARE THE ACCUSERS?

One of many girls Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, pictured in 2017, has stated that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006

Greater than 80 girls have publicly accused Weinstein, 67, of sexual misconduct, serving to to gas the #MeToo motion during the last two years. The felony prices towards him refer to simply three accusers.

Mimi Haleyi, a former manufacturing assistant on a Weinstein Firm tv present, has stated that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan dwelling in July 2006.

Actress Annabella Sciorra, finest recognized for her function on HBO’s The Sopranos, has stated Weinstein raped her in her Manhattan condominium in 1993.

Prosecutors have accused Weinstein of raping one other girl in March 2013 in Manhattan. She has not been publicly recognized.

Weinstein has stated that any sexual encounters he had have been consensual.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

Weinstein is charged with a felony sexual act within the first diploma towards Haleyi, and with rape for the 2013 allegation. He’s charged with predatory sexual assault over each allegations.

Sciorra’s allegation is just too previous to be the idea of a separate cost, however is an important a part of the predatory sexual assault prices, which require prosecutors to determine a sample of great intercourse crimes towards a number of girls.

Predatory sexual assault is probably the most severe cost towards Weinstein, carrying a most sentence of life in jail.

WHO WILL TESTIFY AGAINST WEINSTEIN?

Haleyi, Sciorra and the 2013 accuser are nearly sure to testify in a trial that’s anticipated to last as long as eight weeks.

Prosecutors may name three different girls to testify about encounters with Weinstein, despite the fact that he isn’t formally charged with crimes towards them. Their testimony is meant to bolster the costs by exhibiting that Weinstein had a constant sample of conduct.

Prosecutors have additionally stated that they count on to name Barbara Ziv, a professor at Temple College in Pennsylvania, to testify as an knowledgeable on the trauma ensuing from sexual assault.

WHAT IS WEINSTEIN’S DEFENSE?

Whereas felony defendants and their legal professionals sometimes keep away from revealing their technique earlier than trial, Weinstein has dropped some hints.

Weinstein’s lead lawyer, Donna Rotunno, instructed Reuters that Weinstein had a ‘slew of witnesses able to go.’ She has stated the protection can be introducing emails and textual content messages to show that Weinstein’s accusers maintained relationships with him after his alleged assaults.

His legal professionals have additionally stated they plan to name psychologist Deborah Davis, of the College of Nevada, Reno, to testify as an knowledgeable on reminiscence, suggesting that Weinstein might attempt to name his accusers’ recollections into query.

Harvey Weinstein was pictured smiling as he arrived at a New York court docket Monday as his legal professionals and a decide deal with the ultimate preparation for his trial on prices of rape and sexual assault

WHAT OTHER LEGAL RISKS DOES WEINSTEIN FACE?

Even when he’s acquitted in Manhattan, Weinstein faces separate felony prices introduced on Monday by prosecutors in Los Angeles. Lawyer Rotunno declined instant touch upon these prices.

Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting two unidentified girls in 2013, stated Los Angeles District Legal professional Jackie Lacey. He was charged with raping one girl and sexually assaulting the opposite.

Lacey stated the timing of the costs was unrelated to the New York trial.

However there may be some connection between the instances. One of many Los Angeles accusers is predicted to testify within the New York case to assist prosecutors set up what they are saying was Weinstein’s sample of forcing himself on younger actresses and ladies attempting to interrupt into Hollywood.

Weinstein is predicted to seem in court docket in California after his New York trial, Lacey stated.