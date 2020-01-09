Harvey Weinstein is reading about two brothers whose personal lives marred their Hollywood careers

Harvey Weinstein is studying about two brothers whose Hollywood careers had been marred by their private lives throughout downtime in court docket, as jury choice in his rape and sexual assault trial continued Thursday.

Weinstein, 67, introduced two books to court docket The Brothers Mankiewicz: Hope, Heartbreak and Hollywood Classics and what gave the impression to be a classic version of Ken Follett’s novel The Pillars of the Earth.

The previous is a biography about Herman and Joseph Mankiewicz – whose Oscar-winning movies included ‘Citizen Kane’ and ‘All About Eve’. One brother fell prey to playing and alcoholism. The opposite rose to fame whereas carrying on sexual affairs with Hollywood actresses and was fired after a interval of drug use.

Simply 30 potential jurors from a possible pool of 120 remained on the finish of day two of jury choice, a course of that would take weeks. They got questionnaires that includes 72 questions and can report again for additional questioning on January 16.

The questionnaire asks, amongst different issues, if they may ignore media protection and determine the case primarily based solely on proof heard in court docket. They had been additionally informed the trial will final six weeks, which might weed out many dad and mom, faculty college students and others with urgent day-to-day obligations.

On Tuesday some stated that studying Ronan Farrow’s e book means they may not give Weinstein, 67, a good trial. Pulitzer Prize winner Farrow’s e book tells the story of his quest to show Weinstein.

One other stated that they had a good friend who had an encounter with the previous Hollywood mogul.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury choice in his sexual assault trial on Thursday

The primary 120 potential jurors appeared the court docket Tuesday and had been whittled all the way down to 36 which means there are at present 66 individuals advancing within the course of.

Jury choice is anticipated to stretch on for no less than two weeks, far longer than for a non-celebrity trial, with legal professionals delving into every potential juror’s information and opinions concerning the case. Twelve jurors and 6 alternates should be chosen.

‘The protection crew is anxious about widespread media protection of sexual assault and harassment claims in opposition to Weinstein, and of jurors prejudging the case,’ stated Cornell College legislation professor Valerie Hans. On the opposite aspect of the case, ‘prosecutors are cautious of potential jurors who would possibly reveal a predisposition accountable the victims, even on this age of #MeToo.’

In choosing a jury, protection legal professionals sometimes need jurors who can ‘suppose outdoors of the field’ and look skeptically at a prosecution case, whereas prosecutors search individuals with a linear and methodical mindset, stated Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a jury marketing consultant and College of Dayton legislation professor.

For perception into potential jurors’ considering, legal professionals have taken to scouring their public social media postings, Hoffmeister stated, which is okay beneath court docket guidelines so long as the legal professionals do not comply with or good friend them or ship them messages.

Weinstein, who based his movie manufacturing firm along with his brother Bob, has pleaded not responsible to sexually assaulting two ladies in New York.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Donna Rotunno, stated she didn’t advise Weinstein to deliver outdoors studying materials to court docket.

‘Decide Burke did,’ she stated. ‘Throughout jury choice, Mr. Weinstein has a lot downtime outdoors the presence of the jury pool. He isn’t studying within the courtroom.’

One Amazon critic of the Sydney Ladensohn Stern e book stated the brothers its about had been ‘essentially the most good and charismatic males ever to ply their generally doubtful commerce in Hollywood’.

Paul Callan, a former prosecutor and protection lawyer, stated he didn’t suppose the e book was a part of Weinstein’s courtroom technique.

‘It does not strike me as a narrative that has a story of innocence or redemption, which is the type of story you’ll wish to current to the jury for those who had been utilizing this as a mechanism,’ stated Callan.

The decide threatened to revoke Weinstein’s bail on Tuesday after he caught the defendant utilizing his cellphone throughout jury choice.

Weinstein was charged with sexual assault in Might 2018. When he surrendered to New York police, he carried the biography of Elia Kazan, a film director who stirred controversy for testifying earlier than the Home of Representatives’ Un-American Actions Committee about communism in 1952.

Weinstein, who based Miramax along with his brother Robert in 1979, remodeled the impartial movie business with award-winning movies like ‘Shakespeare in Love’ and ‘The English Affected person.’

A number of legal protection attorneys stated it’s uncommon for a defendant to deliver outdoors studying materials to a trial, particularly one during which the defendant is dealing with such critical expenses.

Protection lawyer Gerald Lefcourt stated he typically asks shoppers to hold a notepad and pen moderately than a novel to jury choice to allow them to take part within the vetting course of.

Lefcourt stated studying is likely to be a method for Weinstein to deal with nervousness through the trial, which started the identical day that the Los Angeles district lawyer introduced new sexual assault expenses in opposition to him.

‘Possibly he thinks his legal professionals have it coated and moderately than present any sorts of emotion, he’d moderately have his head down,’ he stated.

Harvey Weinstein, middle, arrives to court docket for jury choice in his sexual assault trial on Thursday

Weinstein filed a movement Wednesday to take away the decide from his rape and sexual assault trial after arguing that the justice’s feedback about him texting in court docket reveals prejudice. He has additionally complained about press consideration and being scrutinized for utilizing his walker.

He additionally tried to ban superstar lawyer Gloria Allred – who represents a few of his accusers – from the trial.

Weinstein’s legal professionals additionally unsuccessfully tried to delay jury choice in mild of the brand new case filed in Los Angeles on Monday, asking for a ‘cooling-off interval’ to permit the publicity to subside.

However Decide Burke expressed confidence that the jurors would know that defendants are presumed harmless till confirmed responsible, and he pressed on.

Opening statements should not be anticipated earlier than the Martin Luther King Jr. vacation on January 20, the decide stated.

Weinstein is charged in New York with raping one lady in a resort room in 2013 and forcibly performing a intercourse act on Haleyi in 2006. He might get life in jail if convicted. Within the Los Angeles case, which can be tried later, he’s accused of sexually assaulting two ladies on back-to-back nights in 2013.

The previous studio boss has stated any sexual exercise was consensual. Since 2017, greater than 80 ladies, together with many well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct courting again a long time.

The trial is anticipated to final no less than six weeks.

