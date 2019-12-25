Harvey Weinstein may face more criminal charges as L.A. prosecutors review EIGHT cases

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Harvey Weinstein in hospital earlier this month after below going again surgical procedure

Harvey Weinstein might face extra prison costs, with prosecutors in Los Angeles reviewing eight circumstances towards him.

Weinstein, 67, is at present charged with 5 sexual crimes in New York. He’ll go on trial in January after pleading not responsible on all counts.

Individually, prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing whether or not or to not cost him in eight circumstances.

4 circumstances have been reported to the L.A. County District Lawyer’s Workplace by the LAPD and one other 4 have been reported by the Beverly Hills Police Division during the last two years.

Two of them have solely been reported within the final two months, in keeping with Selection.

Among the many allegations is one from an Italian mannequin who says he raped her on the Mr. C Lodge in February 2013.

Nearly all of the costs have been first reported after the Weinstein scandal broke in October 2018.

Dozens of ladies have accused him each anonymously and on-the-record of sexual misconduct courting again to the 1990s.

In lots of circumstances, an excessive amount of time had handed for them to be prosecuted by police.

Weinstein settled with a number of the ladies in personal, civil courtroom agreements, paying them a whole bunch of 1000’s of .

He maintains he has by no means pressured himself on a lady or acted inappropriately.

In New York, he faces life behind bars if convicted on the entire costs; ; first diploma rape, third diploma rape, prison sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

The costs relate to 2 incidents involving two ladies; one who says she was raped by him in March 2013 and one who says he pressured her into performing oral intercourse on him in 2006.