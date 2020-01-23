Harvey Weinstein sent Sopranos actress a box of chocolate penises

Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra advised a good friend she ‘hoped’ Harvey Weinstein would give her a job, 25 years after he allegedly raped her and simply two months earlier than she spoke with journalist Ronan Farrow.

Sciorra, 59, cried as she took the stand within the New York trial on Thursday, telling jurors how she desperately tried to struggle off the Hollywood producer earlier than he raped her within the winter of 1993 to 1994. She described how the as soon as highly effective film mogul had despatched her chocolate penises earlier than attacking her.

However it additionally emerged throughout her 5 hour testimony that the actress had messaged her good friend in August 2017 saying she was ‘extra broke than I ever imagined, no (well being) insurance coverage, I have not labored in years and I’ve been reaching out to mates’. She added: ‘I hope Harvey has a job for me’.

Simply two months later, in October 2017, she spoke with Farrow on the New Yorker about her alleged rape by the hands of Weinstein. It was then that he messaged her good friend once more. The primary message learn: ‘So Harvey…hmm?’ A observe up message from Miss Sciorra learn: ‘I simply must know should you gave Harvey my quantity?’

The actress stated she was simply ‘fishing’ to attempt to discover out by way of the good friend whether or not Weinstein was conscious reporter had gotten wind of her accusations.

The messages started when Sciorra’s good friend despatched her a message asking for her quantity, which she handed over. The good friend then advised her it was for Harvey Weinstein and Miss Sciorra replied: ‘Actually? That is fascinating’.

Weinstein tormented Sciorra after raping her, prosecutor Meghan Hast advised jurors, culminating in an incident on the Cannes Movie Competition in 1997 the place he arrived at her resort room in his underwear and with child oil in his hand.

Sciorra advised jurors she ‘punched and kicked’ out however ‘could not struggle anymore as a result of he had my palms locked’ and stated Weinstein advised her he had ‘good timing’ after ejaculating on her nightgown.

Dad-of-five Weinstein has pleaded not responsible to expenses of assaulting two girls, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

Sciorra’s rape allegation from the winter of 1993 to 1994 is just too previous to be charged as a separate crime, however prosecutors hope it is going to present that Weinstein was a repeat sexual predator, a cost that would put him in jail for all times. Typically, prosecutors can’t deliver up alleged crimes past the fees at a trial, however such proof could be allowed if it exhibits a sure sample of habits.

Annabella Sciorra cried as she took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's New York trial on Thursday.

Sciorra, 59, cried as she took the stand within the New York trial on Thursday, telling jurors how she desperately tried to struggle off the Hollywood producer earlier than he raped her within the winter of 1993 to 1994. She described how the as soon as highly effective film mogul had despatched her chocolate penises earlier than attacking her. Weinstein is pictured leaving courtroom on Thursday

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to expenses of assaulting two girls in New York, and faces life in jail if convicted on essentially the most severe cost, predatory sexual assault. He stated that any sexual encounters he has had have been consensual

Annabella Sciorra performed Gloria Trillo in The Sopranos, pictured. Sciorra’s rape allegation from the early 1990s is just too previous to be charged as a separate crime , however prosecutors hope it is going to present that Weinstein was a repeat sexual predator

In October 2017, Sciorra spoke to Ronan Farrow on the New Yorker about her alleged rape by the hands of Weinstein

In an emotional 5 hour testimony the 59-year-old described how Weinstein, 67, ‘overpowered’ her through the alleged assault at her Manhattan house within the early 1990s. She stated she started ingesting closely and reducing herself within the wake of the incident and he or she felt like she ‘disappeared’ from her life.

A visibly distressed Sciorra advised the courtroom: ‘(Weinstein) was there and pushed the door open, so I did not have a possibility to know why he was there. Then he began to unbutton his shirt, after which I noticed that in his head, he needed to have intercourse and I did not need to. I noticed what he needed was fairly apparent, so I began to again up into my rest room. I felt very overpowered as a result of he was very massive.’

Turning her physique away from Weinstein she stated: ‘He led me into the bed room and he shoved me onto the mattress. I can not inform you precisely when his pants got here off or precisely what occurred. I do not assume his shirt ever bought utterly off.

‘As I used to be making an attempt to get him off of me — I used to be punching him, I used to be kicking him — and he took my palms and put them over my head, he put my palms over my head to carry them again and he bought on prime of me and he raped me. I could not struggle anymore as a result of he had my palms locked.’

Describing the alleged assault as ‘disgusting’ she added: ‘At a sure level, he stopped. He got here out of me and he ejaculated on prime of me, on my nightgown. He stated, ‘I’ve good timing’. After which he proceeded to place his mouth on my vagina and earlier than he did that, he stated, ‘That is for you’. And I did not have very a lot struggle left inside me at this level. I stated, ‘No, no’. However there was not a lot I may do at that time. My physique shut down.

‘It was simply so disgusting that my physique began to shake in a method that was very uncommon. I did not even actually know what was taking place. It was like a seizure or one thing.

‘I am unsure if I fainted or fell asleep or blacked out, however I wakened on the ground with my nightgown sort of up and I did not know if one thing else had occurred.’

After bumping into Harvey at a later date she stated he menacingly warned her: ‘This stays between you and I.’



One of many subsequent instances she noticed Weinstein was in London in 1994 when she was engaged on ‘The Harmless Sleep’. Sciorra stated she moved motels in the course of the evening to keep away from him.

Their subsequent encounter was in 1997 on the Cannes Movie Competition when Weinstein turned up at her resort room in his underwear clutching a bottle of child oil in a single hand and a video within the different.

However Rotunno challenged Sciorra on why she didn’t flip to her co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro who she was with to advertise film Cop Land.

Attempting to forged doubt on Sciorra’s model of occasions, Rotunno requested: ‘You had been there with Sylvester Stallone, appropriate? You had been there selling a film with Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro, heavyweights within the film business. Why did not you go to them and say get this man away from me?’

Sciorra stated: ‘I by no means noticed anyone till I used to be strolling on the purple carpet.’

Prosecutors have accused Weinstein of committing violent assaults on aspiring actresses, who they stated suffered disgrace and humiliation as they internalized trauma from the encounters. Protection attorneys countered that emails from the accusers to Weinstein would present they maintained heat relations, which may undermine a case that seems to rely totally on the testimony of the accusers.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno famous that Sciorra by no means went to police or a physician concerning the alleged rape.

‘On the time, I did not perceive that that was rape,’ Sciorra stated.

Rotunno additionally advised that Sciorra’s judgment and recollection had been clouded by ingesting on the evening of the alleged rape. The actress stated she remembered having solely a glass of wine with dinner and had kicked a Valium behavior that developed after Weinstein despatched her tablets.

Regaining her composure for the rest of her testimony Sciorra advised Rotunno’s she had by no means advised a good friend she had ‘awkward intercourse’ with Weinstein.

However Rotunno advised her: ‘You haven’t any concept of the month, or doubtlessly the yr. You were not even actually certain of the deal with.’ Sciorra hit again: ‘I blocked most of that a part of my thoughts out.’

Rotunno additionally performed the jury a clip of an interview which MIss Sciorra did on August 6 1997 with David Letterman through which she admitted to mendacity to journalists. Sciorra advised the chat present host: ‘I’ve fairly a nasty status within the final couple of years for mendacity about just a few issues.’

The courtroom additionally heard that Sciorra advised a good friend that she ‘hoped Harvey has a job for me’ in a message despatched in 2017.

Weinstein hobbled into courtroom with out assistance from his walker for a second day operating Thursday. He was closely supported by members of his authorized group. However he did have a brand new walker available, this time with wheels on the underside as a substitute the gadget with two tennis balls on which he had favored.

Sciorra walked into the courthouse alongside prosecutor Joan Illuzzi.

Weinstein, who reshaped the impartial movie business with critically acclaimed photos comparable to ‘The English Affected person’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ has denied the allegations and stated any sexual encounters had been consensual. As he left courtroom on Wednesday, he advised reporters he felt ‘very assured’ concerning the case.













Sciorra ‘admitted to having awkward intercourse’ with Weinstein because it’s revealed her film producer good friend was wired $60Ok by Harvey six months earlier than she went public with allegations

After the jury had left Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzi requested to confess emails into proof that she stated had been ‘related’.

They associated to Paul Feldsher, the film producer good friend of Miss Sciorra the protection say she admitted to having ‘awkward sex’ with Weinstein.

Illuzi stated the emails additionally present Weinstein wired Mr Feldsher $60,000 in April 2017 and wrote in an e mail to The Weinstein Co, his movie manufacturing firm, it ought to be filed as a ‘private expense’.

lluzi stated that actress Rosie Perez, a good friend of Miss Sciorra, will testify that she advised her Weinstein raped her in 1994. Illuzi stated that in some unspecified time in the future earlier than Miss Sciorra went to London late in 1994, Miss Sciorra ‘referred to as one evening and stated one thing to the impact I feel one thing dangerous occurred to me, I feel I used to be raped’.

Illuzi stated: ‘Miss Perez hears from others what the defendant did (in London). When Miss Sciorra was in London and the defendant was banging on her door.

‘Miss Perez referred to as Miss Sciorra and Annabella stated to her: ‘I do not need him to get me once more’.

‘Miss Perez put issues collectively and stated: ‘Oh my god, Harvey Weinstein was the one that raped you, is not that proper?’

In keeping with Miss Illuzi, Miss Sciorra replied: ‘My god I do not even keep in mind telling you, he was the one and he did this to me in my condominium’.

‘Harvey gave me a trip house earlier than coming again to rape me’, Sciorra tells courtroom

Sciorra entered courtroom and didn’t take a look at Weinstein – however he stared at her.

Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzi requested her if she noticed him within the courtroom at the moment and in a dramatic second she stood up, pointed at him and stated he was sporting a ‘black swimsuit and white shirt’.

Sciorra advised the jury that she first met Weinstein at a celebration in Los Angeles round 1990.

Round that point she was in her early 30s and her star was on the rise after starring in movies like ‘Jungle Fever’ and ‘The Hand that Rocks the Cradle’.

Sciorra stated that Weinstein persuaded her to take the lead half in ‘The Night time We By no means Met’ regardless that she was exhausted from doing two movies again to again.

Weinstein stated he wouldn’t do it until she took the lead and he or she reluctantly agreed.

Sciorra stated that she started to attend a lot of occasions to do with Miramax, his movie manufacturing firm, together with a dinner at an Irish restaurant in New York within the winter of 1993 to 1994.

Amongst those that was there was Uma Thurman and on the finish Sciorra accepted a trip house from Weinstein.

She went upstairs and bought prepared for mattress after which heard a knock at her door, so she went to open it pondering it was her doorman or a neighbor.

Sciorra stated she was sporting a nightgown given to her by her mom’s cousin in Italy – at this level her voice wobbled.

Illuzi requested what occurred when she opened the door and he or she started to cry and needed to compose herself as described her alleged assault.

Sciorra stated: ‘The defendant was there and he pushed the door open and I did not have the chance to grasp why he was there’.

Weinstein began strolling round her condominium apparently to see in the event that they had been alone, she stated.

Sciorra stated: ‘Then I noticed he thought we had been going to have intercourse. I noticed he was taking off his shirt and that in his head he needed to have intercourse and I did not need to. I advised him he needed to depart.

‘I began to again up as a result of I assumed I may make it into my bed room. I used to be telling him to go away, this wasn’t going to occur, I wasn’t having intercourse with him and he saved coming at me. I felt very overpowered as a result of he was very massive and I used to be 100lbs.

‘I began to again up as a result of I assumed I may make it into my bed room and he grabbed me’.

Illuzi requested her to point out the place and Sciorra put her palms round her collar.

She stated: ‘He led me into the bed room and shoved me onto the mattress. I used to be making an attempt to get him off me, I used to be punching him and kicking him and making an attempt to get away from him however he took my palms and put them over my head’.

Sciorra sobbed as she put her palms over her head with the palms collectively.

She stated: ‘He bought on prime of me and he raped me’. She stated she could not struggle him off as a result of ‘he had my palms locked’.

Weinstein pulled himself out of her and ejaculated on her nightgown and advised her: ‘I’ve good timing’.

Sciorra then described how he carried out oral intercourse on her and stated: ‘That is for you’.

Weinstein left and Sciorra blacked out and when she wakened on the ground she felt’ disgusted’.

Sciorra, who started her testimony composed earlier than choking again her tears, had advised jurors a picture of her on the theater standing in entrance of purple roses and proven to the courtroom reminds her ‘very a lot of being raped by Harvey Weinstein’ because it was taken shortly after on the finish of January 1994.

Weinstein ‘warned’ Sciorra, ‘This stays between you and I’

When Sciorra stated she bumped into Weinstein a couple of month after the alleged assault and confronted him about what had occurred, he parried, ‘That is what all the good Catholic women say,’ she testified.

Then, she stated, he leaned towards her with ‘black eyes’ and stated menacingly: ‘This stays between you and I.’

‘I assumed he was going to hit me proper there,’ Sciorra stated. The dramatic testimony got here on the second day of Weinstein’s trial.

Sciorra stated she tried to inform her mates however she discovered it not possible, nor did she go to the police. She stated she didn’t assume that you possibly can be raped by any individual you knew and that Weinstein was a ‘good individual’ till then.

And so for greater than a quarter-century, she advised her story only some individuals near her concerning the encounter, till she got here ahead publicly in 2017. Now, Sciorra has turn into the primary of Weinstein’s accusers to testify at his New York Metropolis rape trial, seen as a watershed for the #MeToo motion.

Sciorra’s testimony units up the primary of a number of face-to-face confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers.

Her good friend, actress Ellen Barkin, was additionally seen getting into the courtroom. ‘All my energy All my coronary heart All my power I give to you expensive good friend and warrior … #AnnabellaSciorra,’ Barkin wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. ‘I like you.’

Sciorra says Weinstein tried to proposition once more at Cannes in 1997 with child oil

One of many subsequent instances Sciorra stated she noticed Weinstein was in London in 1994 when she was engaged on ‘The Harmless Sleep’. She stated Weinstein would name her repeatedly asking her to return to dinner with him and would ship vehicles every single day to select her up.

Ultimately he turned up at her resort room and was ‘banging on the door saying that is Harvey, open the door’, she stated. Sciorra moved motels in the course of the evening to keep away from him.

Their subsequent encounter was in 1997 on the Cannes Movie Competition when Weinstein turned up at her resort room in his underwear clutching a bottle of child oil in a single hand and a video within the different.

She frantically referred to as all of the numbers she may on resort cellphone and summoned as many employees as she may – Weinstein left.

In spite of everything of this, Sciorra advised the courtroom she later had one other encounter with Weinstein at an business get together.

She stated: ‘Out of the blue, I felt a hand on my again. I used to be sporting a low-cut costume, and as I rotated he instantly took his hand off me and went away.’





The courtroom was advised Weinstein used his shut friendship with Invoice and Hillary Clinton to 'intimidate' his sufferer and prosecutors confirmed the jury an image of Weinstein with Invoice



Each authorized groups kicked off their opening statements on Wednesday. The jury heard how one accuser, named for the primary time as aspiring actress Jessica Mann, says Weinstein injected an erection drug earlier than raping her in a Manhattan resort in 2013.

The courtroom was additionally advised Weinstein used his shut friendship with Invoice and Hillary Clinton to ‘intimidate’ his sufferer and prosecutors additionally confirmed the jury an image of Weinstein posing with Clinton throughout his presidency.

Describing the as soon as highly effective Hollywood producer as a ‘savvy sexual predator’, Manhattan Assistant District Lawyer Meghan Hast added: ‘On the finish of this trial, the proof will probably be clear, that the person seated proper there was not only a titan in Hollywood, however a rapist.’

Since 2017, greater than 80 girls, together with many well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors likened him to the witch in Hansel and Gretel who lured in kids to her gingerbread home.

However Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis described how Mann referred to as Weinstein her informal boyfriend. She can also be stated to have texted him: ‘I like you, I all the time do, however I hate feeling like a booty name.’

Prosecutors had already previewed Sciorra’s testimony in a prolonged, at-times graphic opening assertion Wednesday that painted Weinstein as a sexual predator who used his movie business clout to abuse girls for many years.

‘The proof will present that regardless of her protests, regardless of her struggle, regardless of her physique revolting, Harvey Weinstein felt he was entitled to take what he needed from Annabella forcing her to dwell in terror of him for many years,’ prosecutor Meghan Hast advised jurors in her opening assertion on Wednesday.

Sciorra is one in all 4 different accusers that prosecutors plan to name as witnesses through the month lengthy trial.

‘Annabella, Mimi, Daybreak gratitude courageous warriors we’re with you in solidarity,’ actress Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter on Thursday. Daybreak Dunning is among the many girls who’re anticipated to testify about Weinstein’s sample of habits, though he’s not charged with assaulting her.

Protection questions the validity of Sciorra’s account

Sciorra was cross examined by Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno on Wednesday. Rotunno has turn into often called the ‘anti-MeToo lawyer’ and colleagues have described her as a ‘bulldog within the courtroom’.

She tried to forged doubt on Sciorra by asking why she did not do extra to go away her condominium when Weinstein got here in.

Rotunno stated: ‘When he pushed his method in did you exit the door?’ Sciorra stated: ‘No’.

She requested: ‘Whereas he was strolling round your condominium did you exit the door at that time? Sciorra replied: ‘No’.

‘When he was unbuttoning his shirt, did you stroll out the door then?’, Rotunno requested. Sciorra stated: ‘No’.

Sciorra stated she couldn’t keep in mind telling prosecutors when she spoke to them that Weinstein was making an attempt to ‘cajole’ her into mattress in a ‘pleasant’ method. She stated that she didn’t depart earlier than he put his palms on her as a result of Weinstein was ‘scary’.

Addressing the alleged rape Rotunno requested: ‘Did you hit him within the face? Sciorra stated: ‘I do not know’.

Rotunno requested: ‘Did you poke him within the eye?’ Sciorra stated: ‘No’. Rotunno requested: ‘Did you scream?’ Sciorra stated: ‘Sure.’

Attempting to forged doubt on Sciorra’s model of occasions in Cannes, Rotunno requested: ‘You had been there with Sylvester Stallone, appropriate? You had been there selling a film with Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro, heavyweights within the film business. Why did not you go to them and say get this man away from me?’

Miss Sciorra stated: ‘I by no means noticed anyone till I used to be strolling on the purple carpet.’

Rotunno additionally performed the jury a clip of an interview which Sciorra did on August 6 1997 with David Letterman through which she admitted to mendacity to journalists.

She advised the chat present host: ‘I’ve fairly a nasty status within the final couple of years for mendacity about just a few issues’.

She stated that if there was a query about her private life she ‘did not really feel comfy’ with and ‘did not assume it was anyone’s enterprise’ then she advised a lie.

That included claiming that her father and the actor Dennis Hopper raced iguanas.

Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzi requested Miss Sciorra: ‘On this interview you weren’t speaking in any method about mendacity about issues as severe as what we’re right here for?’

Miss Sciorra stated: ‘No’.

The courtroom heard that Miss Sciorra advised a good friend that she ‘hoped Harvey has a job for me’ in a message despatched in 2017.

Miss Rotunno stated that in August that yr a good friend of Miss Sciorra’s despatched her a message asking for her quantity, which she handed over.

The good friend then advised her it was for Harvey Weinstein and Miss Sciorra replied: ‘Actually? That is fascinating’.

Miss Sciorra stated she didn’t inform him instantly to not hand it over to Weinstein as a result of she was ‘petrified’ of him.

However Miss Rotunno pressed her and stated that two days later Miss Sciorra messaged the good friend saying she was ‘extra broke than I ever imagined, no (well being) insurance coverage, I have not labored in years and I’ve been reaching out to mates’. She added: ‘I hope Harvey has a job for me’.

Miss Sciorra stated: ‘I used to be fishing, sure’.

Miss Rotunno stated that in October 2017, the identical month she spoke to Ronan Farrow on the New Yorker about her alleged rape by the hands of Weinstein, she messaged her good friend once more.

The primary message learn: ‘So Harvey…hmm?’

A observe up message from Miss Sciorra learn: ‘I simply must know should you gave Harvey my quantity?’

Rotunno additionally quizzed Sciorra a couple of field of chocolate penises she stated Weinstein despatched her earlier than the alleged rape.

Sciorra described them as ‘chocolate penises in a white field’ with a card that learn ‘from Harvey’.

‘Did you name him (Weinstein) and say what is that this?’ Rotunno requested. Sciorra stated no. Rotunno added: ‘Did you ask him whether or not or not or why he despatched them to you?’ Sciorra replied: ‘No’.

Damon Cheronis, one in all Weinstein’s legal professionals, stated in his opening assertion Wednesday that Weinstein couldn’t have gotten to Sciorra’s 17th ground condominium uninvited as a result of her constructing had a doorman, and that Sciorra had previously described the encounter as consensual.

He questioned the validity of Sciorra’s account, saying she as soon as advised a good friend that she ‘did a loopy factor and had intercourse with Harvey Weinstein’ and that she had a consensual encounter with him.

‘She did not describe it as rape as a result of it wasn’t,’ Cheronis stated.

Cheronis supplied an identical protection for the opposite accusations towards his shopper. In every case, he stated, girls had reframed consensual relationships as predatory after the very fact.

Cheronis stated emails and textual content messages would present that Haleyi, who has stated Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her in 2006, repeatedly reached out to him within the following years. Mann, whom Weinstein is accused of raping in 2013, even advised Weinstein she needed him to fulfill her mom after the alleged assault, Cheronis stated.

Hast stated that the ladies saved in contact with Weinstein as a result of they ‘felt trapped.’ She advised jurors they need to not low cost the allegations just because Weinstein didn’t match the profile of a rapist grabbing victims ‘in a again alley.’

‘Right here the rapist was on the pinnacle of the very career his victims strived to make a profession in,’ she stated.





