Harvey Weinstein trial moves to opening arguments, as chastened mogul finally has his day in court

Eighteen months after he was led right into a New York Police Division precinct in handcuffs, opening arguments in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial are anticipated to start Wednesday morning.

Manhattan Assistant Dist. Atty. Joan Illuzi-Osborn and Chicago legal professional Donna Rotunno, who leads Weinstein’s protection crew, will lay out their instances in a decrease Manhattan courtroom someday after 9:30 a.m.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one depend of first-degree sexual assault and one depend of third-degree rape. The costs stem from the alleged 2006 rape of Mimi Haleyi, a former worker of Weinstein’s manufacturing firm, and an alleged 2013 assault towards an unidentified girl.

4 different ladies, together with “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, are additionally anticipated to testify that Weinstein’s assaults adopted an analogous sample — the mogul would lure them in with a promise that he may give them roles or movie business jobs, typically insisting enterprise assembly happen in a lodge room.

As soon as alone, Weinstein would allegedly both expose himself to the ladies, request massages or, in accordance with some accusers, bodily pressure himself on them.

Weinstein — who co-founded the leisure agency Miramax that went on to shepherd quite a lot of blockbuster and critically acclaimed movies from the 1990s on — has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, regardless of allegations of sexual misconduct and outright assault from greater than 80 ladies in a number of nations. His authorized crew, now in its third incarnation since his arrest, has repeatedly claimed the encounters that led to prices in New York have been consensual.

One of many unidentified ladies anticipated to testify towards Weinstein in New York is on the middle of a prison case towards him in Los Angeles. The victimhas stated Weinstein raped her in a Beverly Hills lodge in 2013. The Los Angeles County district legal professional’s workplace charged Weinstein with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of pressure and sexual battery by restraint, although the case won’t proceed till the New York case is full.

With little in the best way of forensic proof or impartial witnesses anticipated to be introduced, authorized consultants imagine the case may function a litmus take a look at of the #MeToo motion, with the jury’s determination largely coming down as to if or not they discover the six ladies who’ve agreed to testify extra credible than the protection provided by their accused rapist.

Weinstein’s authorized crew has repeatedly tried and didn’t have the trial moved out of New York Metropolis, citing a “circus-like atmosphere” outdoors the Centre Road courthouse the place the case might be heard. Flash mobs, press conferences from different accusers whose allegations didn’t end in prison prices and an look by mannequin Gigi Hadid marked the two-week jury choice course of.

On Wednesday morning, reporters and spectators may very well be seen lined up and shivering because the thermometer dipped towards 20 round four a.m. hoping to achieve entry to the courtroom.