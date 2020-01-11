HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL: The key players and what to expect

Thought-about one of many largest courtroom circumstances linked to the #MeToo motion, jury choice started final week for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case involving two ladies in New York.

The case comes after greater than 80 ladies — a few of them now high-profile actresses — have accused the movie mogul of sexual harassment, assault or rape going again a long time.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual intercourse.

Right here’s a take a look at the important thing gamers of the New York trial and what we must always count on as soon as jury choice is accomplished.

THE CHARGE:

Weinstein faces 5 costs, together with rape and sexual assault, in relation to 2 incidents in New York Metropolis.

He has been charged with raping one lady, who has not been recognized in courtroom paperwork, in a Midtown lodge room in 2013, and forcing one other lady, Mimi Haleyi, to permit him to carry out oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan condominium in 2006.

Weinstein has pleaded not responsible to the fees. If convicted, he may very well be sentenced to life in jail.

THE COMPLAINANTS:

Haleyi, who was in her 20s when she labored as a manufacturing assistant on a Weinstein Firm TV sequence, stated the film mogul had pressured himself on her in a bed room of his condominium.

She spoke concerning the allegations throughout a tearful press convention in New York in October 2017, claiming Weinstein had “orally forced himself” on her after pinning her onto a mattress and eradicating her tampon.



Mimi Haleyi, a former manufacturing assistant, alleges being sexually assaulted by film mogul Harvey Weinstein throughout a press convention in New York on October 24, 2017. (Jewel SAMADJEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Pictures)

Two of the 5 costs filed towards Weinstein — predatory sexual assault and legal sexual act within the first diploma — stem from these allegations.

The three different costs — predatory sexual assault, rape within the first diploma and rape within the third diploma — come from one other lady, whose id stays hidden in courtroom paperwork.

THE LAWYERS:

Haleyi is represented by ladies’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred.



Lawyer Gloria Allred speaks to reporters after attending the sexual assault trial of movie producer Harvey Weinstein at New York Prison Court docket within the Manhattan, Jan. eight, 2020. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The famed lawyer has made a profession out of engaged on scandalous circumstances involving wealthy and influential males.

Her high-profile circumstances have included representing Nicole Brown Simpson’s household throughout the O.J. Simpson trial, Tiger Woods’ mistress Rachel Uchitel throughout the golfer’s dishonest scandal, and Mel B when she sued Eddie Murphy claiming he fathered her youngster.

Weinstein has had a revolving door of attorneys work on his case till he settled on Chicago-based defence lawyer Donna Rotunno to guide his authorized staff in June 2019.

Known as “the anti-Gloria Allred” by Chicago journal, Rotunno has made a reputation for herself defending males accused of sexual assault and rape.



Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno speaks at a information convention after Weinstein’s sexual assault case in New York, August 26, 2019. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photograph)

Authorized consultants have stated her gender may immediate jurors to view her extra favourably when she cross-examines Weinstein’s accusers.

Rotunno herself, is properly conscious of this issue, telling Reuters that she may be harder in cross-examination than a male lawyer with out coming throughout as a “bully.”

KEY WITNESSES:

Although an inventory of witnesses hasn’t been launched publicly, prosecutors are anticipated to name on actress Annabella Sciorra to testify throughout the trial.

In an expose printed within the New Yorker in October 2017, The Sopranos actress claimed Weinstein raped her in 1993, after which sexually harassed her over the following a number of years.



Annabella Sciorra is allowed to testify. She claims Weinstein raped her in 1993. (GETTY IMAGES)

Although Sciorra’s allegations have been dominated too previous to help a proper cost, falling outdoors of the statute of limitations, prosecutors may use her testimony to strengthen their case that Weinstein confirmed a sample of predatory sexual behaviour.

Prosecutors are additionally anticipated to name on forensic psychiatrist Dr. Barbara Ziv, in response to a CNN report.

A member of the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Evaluation Board for practically 20 years, the Templeton College professor beforehand testified for the prosecution in Invoice Crosby’s trial through which she defined how sexual assault victims behave.

LENGTH OF TRIAL:

Jurors have been informed the trial will final between six to eight weeks and will finish on March 6.

The 120 potential jurors initially summoned for the trial are anticipated to be whittled right down to 30 by Jan. 16, at which level, the following part of jury choice begins. If the method is accomplished as scheduled, opening arguments and the beginning of testimony are anticipated to start Jan. 21.

NEW CHARGES IN LOS ANGELES:

As jury choice started in Manhattan final Monday, Los Angeles prosecutors introduced new costs in a separate case towards Weinstein.

These costs accuse Weinstein of raping one lady and sexually assaulting one other lady in Los Angeles on back-to-back nights in 2013.

He has not entered a plea in that case, which will likely be tried later.

– with information from Reuters