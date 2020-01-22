Harvey Weinstein ‘used his friendship with the Clintons to intimidate his victims’

Harvey Weinstein used his shut friendship with Invoice and Hillary Clinton to ‘intimidate’ his victims into doing what he informed them, a courtroom heard Wednesday.

The once-powerful Hollywood producer, 67, would name the previous president, 73, whereas he was in entrance of no less than one in all his accusers and talked to him ‘each different day’, Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial was informed.

The primary witness within the case, Lance Maerov, mentioned Weinstein ‘made no secret of the actual fact he was related to very folks’, specifically the Clintons. Maerov, a former director at The Weinstein Co, Weinstein’s movie firm, added: ‘He’d inform me (about them).’

Prosecutors additionally confirmed the jury an image of Weinstein posing with Mr Clinton when he was on the top of his powers. Below questioning from Assistant District Legal professional Joan Iluzi, Mr Maerov mentioned that Weinstein ‘made a degree of telling me on a variety of events’ about his relationships with politicians.

Each authorized groups kicked off their opening statements to a jury of seven males and 5 ladies on Wednesday, with the once-powerful Hollywood producer dealing with life in jail if convicted.

Prosecutors described Weinstein as a ‘savvy sexual predator’ in a trial that has turn out to be a watershed second for the #MeToo motion. They mentioned he’s a rapist who screamed at one sufferer that she ‘owed’ him intercourse and pushed his approach into the condo of one other lady and attacked her.

However Damon Cheronis, one in all Weinstein’s protection attorneys, hit again, citing messages he shared together with his accusers, together with aspiring actress Jessica Mann, who was named by prosecutors for the primary time. Cheronis mentioned Mann known as Weinstein her informal boyfriend, telling him: ‘I really like you however I hate feeling like a booty name.’

Although dozens of girls have accused Weinstein of sexually harassing or assaulting them over time, his New York trial entails allegations from two ladies – Mann and former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi. She has already publicly mentioned that he compelled oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan residence in 2006.

Weinstein, 67, who reshaped the unbiased movie trade with critically acclaimed photos corresponding to ‘The English Affected person’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ has pleaded not responsible and mentioned any sexual encounters have been consensual.

Harvey Weinstein departs his sexual assault trial at New York Legal Courtroom on Wednesday. The once-powerful Hollywood producer, 67, would name the previous president, 73, whereas he was in entrance of no less than one in all his accusers and talked to him ‘each different day’, Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial was informed

Weinstein, proper, arrives at New York Legal Courtroom for his sexual assault trial on Wednesday. He did not use his walker to move into the courtroom room

Weinstein was all smiles as he arrived into the courtroom on Wednesday. He informed reporters he felt ‘higher’ after his again surgical procedure

Weinstein, left, and Invoice Clinton, proper, pictured in 2006. Weinstein used his shut friendship with Invoice and Hillary Clinton to ‘intimidate’ his victims into doing what he informed them, a courtroom heard Wednesday

Mr Maerov mentioned: ‘Harvey made no secret of the actual fact he was related to very folks’. Assistant District Legal professional Joan Illuzzi then requested if this meant presidents and former presidents, Mr Maerov answered: ‘Sure’.

Miss Illuzi then requested: ‘Was Mr Weinstein significantly shut with the Clintons?’ Mr Maerov mentioned: ‘Sure, he’d inform me (about them)’. ‘He usually referred to his shut relationships with Presidents and former Presidents?’, Miss Illuzi requested. Mr Maerov replied: ‘Sure’.

Mr Maerov agreed that Weinstein was ‘very loud’ and might be very totally different when he was alone with anyone. He added: ‘His public persona was diametrically reverse to who he was in personal’.

Exhibiting the courtroom photos of Weinstein with Clinton and on crimson carpets, Manhattan Assistant District Legal professional Meghan Hast added: ‘On the finish of this trial, the proof shall be clear, that the person seated proper there was not only a titan in Hollywood, however a rapist.

‘[He used] his energy and status within the leisure trade to make sure [accusers’] silence. Though they’re strangers to 1 one other, they’re going to every describe to you their disgrace and humiliation following their violent encounters with the defendant.’

Illuzi mentioned that a variety of the ladies would testify that Weinstein would intimidate them by ensuring they knew ‘how shut he was to Invoice Clinton’. She mentioned that Weinstein ‘took cellphone calls from Invoice Clinton whereas he was with’ one alleged sufferer.

Miss Illuzi mentioned ‘individual from a dairy farm in Seattle would discover it intimidating as a result of this individual (Weinstein) was on the cellphone with Invoice Clinton each different day’.

Hillary Clinton, left, and Weinstein, proper, pictured in 2012. Each authorized groups kicked off their opening statements to a jury of seven males and 5 ladies on Wednesday, with the once-powerful Hollywood producer dealing with life in jail if convicted

Prosecutors described Weinstein as a ‘savvy sexual predator’ in a trial that has turn out to be a watershed second for the #MeToo motion. They mentioned he’s a rapist who screamed at one sufferer that she ‘owed’ him intercourse and pushed his approach into the condo of one other lady and attacked her. Invoice Clinton chats with Weinstein in 2000, left. Hillary with Weinstein in 2004 is true

Weinstein ‘injected erection drug earlier than 2013 rape’

Prosecutor Hast earlier informed the jury of seven males and 5 ladies that the previous studio boss was ‘not only a titan in Hollywood — he was a rapist’.

She mentioned the producer screamed at one sufferer that she ‘owed’ him intercourse, used injections to induce an erection earlier than an assault and pushed his approach into the condo of one other lady and assaulted her.

THE WEINSTEIN JURY 18 folks have to be chosen to make up the jury of 12 and 6 alternates. The 12 jurors consists of; 6 white males 1 black man 2 black ladies 1 Latino lady 2 white ladies

However Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis countered by laying out plans to make use of friendly-sounding emails, calendar entries and different proof to name into query the accusers’ accounts of being attacked.

After the jury had filed out for the day Weinstein’s defence legal professional Arthur Aidala known as for a mistrial due to the Invoice Clinton picture the prosecution had proven the jury. He mentioned it was unsuitable as a result of Donald Trump was at present being impeached and the final President to impeached was Invoice Clinton.

‘The jury cannot examine this case however they will examine impeachment. Utilizing a photograph of Invoice Clinton introduced again that point in historical past’, Mr Aidala mentioned.

He mentioned that no person talked about that one in all President Obama’s daughters did an internship with Weinstein’s movie firm.

Mr Aidala additionally objected to Weinstein being known as a ‘predatory monster, predatory and disgusting’ throughout the prosecution opening.

Choose James Burke denied the movement for a mistrial.

Harvey Weinstein, heart, leaves courtroom following opening statements in his trial Wednesday

Weinstein has pleaded not responsible and and mentioned any sexual encounters have been consensual

Weinstein informed reporters he was feeling higher as he arrived at courtroom Wednesday. Requested whether or not he believed he would have a good trial, he mentioned: ‘In fact’

Weinstein’s sufferer known as him her ‘informal boyfriend’ and texted him ‘I really like you’

One accuser is Jessica Mann, named for the primary time in courtroom on Wednesday and who claims Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan resort room in 2013. She says she came upon he injected himself to get an erection after discovering a needle ‘for an erectile-dysfunction drug’ within the trash.

The second allegation entails former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi. She has already publicly mentioned that he compelled oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan residence in 2006.

Weinstein, 67, has denied first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one depend of first-degree sexual assault and one depend of third-degree rape.

His trial started on January 6, with jury choice taking two weeks, and will final roughly six extra. He had arrived at courtroom on a regular basis utilizing his walker full with tennis balls – a necessity, his group mentioned, following again surgical procedure. On Wednesday he managed to stroll into courtroom with out the gadget, aided by members of his group.

Manhattan Assistant District Legal professional Meghan Hast informed the courtroom: ‘Throughout this trial, you are going to be taught that the defendant was a savvy, Hollywood producer however the proof each from the witness stand and proof will present that that man was a sexual predator and a rapist.

‘Over the course of the testimony, you’ll come to see that the person seated on that facet of the courtroom room, regardless of what your eyes are , is just not a innocent outdated man.’

Weinstein legal professional Cheronis informed the courtroom Mann despatched emails to Weinstein asking to introduce him to her mom after the alleged assault. She additionally gave him her new quantity when she misplaced her cellphone, he mentioned. Of her diary entries calling Weinstein her informal boyfriend Cheronis informed the courtroom: ‘You’ll be able to misinform the state, you’ll be able to misinform anyone, however you’ll be able to’t misinform your self.’

Weinstein left with the help of his walker after a courtroom heard the opening statements in his rape and sexual assault trial

Assistant District Legal professional Meghan Hast factors at Harvey Weinstein throughout his sexual assault trial as accuser Mimi Haleyi seems on the display screen and Choose James Burke presides at New York Legal Courtroom on Wednesday

In his opening assertion protection legal professional Damon Cheronis, pictured left, mentioned: ‘That is Harvey Weinstein proper right here. He is an individual who has simply been known as a rapist, a manipulator and a trickster. This stops now.’ Weinstein was all smiles as he entered the courtroom this morning, forward of opening statements in his landmark rape trial, proper

Courtroom hears graphic element on the ‘predatory monster’s’ trial

In July 2006 Weinstein is claimed to have introduced former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi to his loft condo. A pleasant dialog ended abruptly and Weinstein attacked her and forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her, yanking out her tampon, in accordance with Hast.

However in his opening assertion protection legal professional Damon Cheronis mentioned: ‘That is Harvey Weinstein proper right here. He is an individual who has simply been known as a rapist, a manipulator and a trickster. This stops now’.

Mr Cheronis mentioned that the speculation outlined by the prosecution was a ‘seductive one’ however it was merely not true, asking the jury: ‘Is it attainable these ladies may have been drawn to Harvey Weinstein?’

Miss Haleyi didn’t keep in mind a lot in regards to the 2006 incident when she was first requested about it, Mr Cheronis mentioned. The second time she mentioned they’d intercourse however it was ‘not compelled’ and later her story modified once more.

He added: ‘Pay very shut consideration to how the story modifications and it all the time modifications to harm Harvey’.

Mr Cheronis mentioned that Miss Haleyi maintained pleasant e-mail contact with Weinstein for years after she claims she was attacked. In 2009 she emailed him, saying ‘I have not seen you in so lengthy’ and requested him for a job.

Mr Cheronis mentioned: ‘This isn’t going to be this predator prey dynamic that the state desires you to imagine’.

He added that the prosecution would search to carry out a ‘magic trick’ that the ladies have been ‘fearful’ of Weinstein however that was simply not true.

Mr Cheronis mentioned that second accuser Miss Mann additionally despatched emails to Weinstein asking to introduce him to her mom after the supposed assault. She additionally gave him her new quantity when she misplaced her cellphone, he mentioned.

Weinstein has denied first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one depend of first-degree sexual assault and one depend of third-degree rape. His trial started on January 6, with jury choice taking two weeks, and will final six extra

Lawyer Damon Cheronis stands close to his consumer movie producer Harvey Weinstein throughout his sexual assault trial on Wednesday

Protection calls Weinstein’s relationship with one accuser ‘loving’

The protection legal professional mentioned that the prosecution’s claims about their relationship shall be ‘so removed from the reality you’re going to ask your self what’s taking place’.

‘The emails have been so essential as a result of they’re the best way we are able to present you what this relationship was. It is not a relationship that was constructed on concern or weak spot’, Mr Cheronis mentioned, including: ‘We’ll present you the reality of what occurred in 2013 and that fact has modified.’

Over the course of the testimony, you’ll come to see that the person seated on that facet of the courtroom room, regardless of what your eyes are , is just not a innocent outdated man. Manhattan Assistant District Legal professional Meghan Hast

Mr Cheronis mentioned: ‘You are going to see, prepare for it, an precise loving relationship between Harvey Weinstein and Jessica Mann and while you see it you are going to ask what’s going on? Is that this man responsible past an inexpensive doubt’. He mentioned that Miss Mann stored notes about her relationship with Weinstein in her cellphone which he mentioned was successfully a private diary – and in it she known as him her ‘informal boyfriend’.

In September 2014 Miss Mann despatched Weinstein a textual content saying she had damaged up along with her boyfriend saying she was ‘hoping for dinner with you’, he informed the courtroom.

On February 28 2017 he mentioned she messaged him once more, telling Weinstein: ‘I really like you, I all the time do, however I hate feeling like a booty name.’

Mr Cheronis mentioned: ‘Girls and gents, that is not the way you speak to a predator…you are going to be confronted with two realities, the one they mentioned to you right now and the one we’re presenting you in actual time and you’ll have to decide what was the reality’.

Hast gave the jury an in depth, graphic description of how every alleged assault is claimed to have unfolded. He usually provided the ladies appearing roles, the courtroom heard, allegedly telling one: ‘That is how the trade works. How do you suppose different actresses acquired forward.’

In the course of the prosecution’s opening statements, Weinstein sat quietly on the protection desk, often sipping water from a transparent plastic cup or writing on a authorized pad.

‘That is how the trade works. How do you suppose different actresses acquired forward? What Weinstein allegedly informed one accuser, Daybreak Dunning

‘Though they’re strangers to 1 one other, they’re going to every describe to you their disgrace and humiliation following their violent encounters with the defendant.’

The courtroom additionally heard the producer had an unlimited ‘want for conquest’ and handled his victims like ‘pawns’ who he may abuse for his sexual gratification.

One alleged rape was so violent it left scratch marks on a sufferer’s thighs, the courtroom was informed. Afterwards Weinstein allegedly informed the girl: ‘I simply discover you so engaging I could not resist you.’

A Weinstein aide carried his walker into courtroom because the producer was helped by his protection group following again surgical procedure

Accuser ‘felt trapped and was dying inside’, prosecutors declare

Prosecutor Hast mentioned Mann: ‘Over the following few months years, she continued to see him. You’ll be taught that Jessica Mann felt trapped. She felt that there was no option to get out with out struggling — her pals, her profession, or worse, bodily hurt. She may do that, she thought. Perhaps he actually did suppose she was gifted. Perhaps I can simply grin and bear it.

‘He turned extra demanding and violent, extra violent and disgusting, so disgusting. Jessica Mann tried to placed on a courageous face, pretending to the world that nothing was unsuitable. All of the whereas, you’ll be taught, she was dying inside.’

Of second accuser Haleyi, Hast mentioned: ‘She thought when she went that she may in some way take the ability again, however she was coping with a sexual predator. She left feeling ashamed, silly and nugatory.’

‘You’ll be able to misinform the state, you’ll be able to misinform anyone, however you’ll be able to’t misinform your self.’ Damon Cheronis, one in all Weinstein’s protection attorneys on alleged sufferer Jessica Mann’s diary entries

Hast went on to explain him screaming at one sufferer that she ‘owed’ him intercourse and pushing his approach into the condo of one other lady, actress Annabella Sciorra, and assaulting her.

Along with the 2 ladies he’s charged with attacking, prosecutors plan to name to the stand 4 different accusers – together with Sciorra, Daybreak Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Younger — in a bid to painting Weinstein as a monster who lured ladies with presents of profession assist, then compelled himself on them.

‘They are going to every describe their concern, their disgrace and their humiliation — the wrestle every went via to push their trauma down and present a courageous face to the world,’ Hast mentioned.

However Mr Cheronis mentioned that they might be calling an excellent pal of Miss Sciorra’s who informed them that she had completed a ‘loopy factor’ and had consensual intercourse with Weinstein.

The silence breakers, 27 ladies who got here ahead to report Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, mentioned in a press release Wednesday that they ‘stand in solidarity’ with ‘the entire ladies who will courageously testify towards’ him.

Hast detailed allegations that ‘near 300lbs’ Weinstein sexually assaulted ‘110 pound Sciorra’ round 1993 after giving the Sopranos actress a journey residence to her Manhattan condo and forcing his approach inside.

‘She informed him to get out. She informed him no. However Harvey Weinstein was undeterred,’ Hast mentioned. She mentioned the actress finally stopped combating Weinstein, ‘hoping it could finish,’ and was left ’emotionally and bodily destroyed, handed out on the ground.’

However Weinstein legal professional Damon Cheronis rebuked these claims, telling the jury: ‘What we simply heard from Ms. Hast was actually a story that was spun to elucidate issues that have been inexplicable. What you are going to see goes to be stunning based mostly on opening statements and what you have simply heard.

‘What Ms. Hast simply informed you does not maintain water. It is not true. What we have ready patiently to let you know the reality on this case. We have been ready patiently as we have heard the phrase ‘predator’ used. That is the time the place we get to let you know what occurred.’

Harvey hobbled into courtroom with out the aide of his walker

On Wednesday Wesintein was supported by his protection group as he made his approach into the courtroom with out his walker. An aide carried the gadget as Weinstein hobbled into courtroom, held up by an affiliate. Web page Six experiences he informed one lawyer, Arthur Aidala, ‘you are going too quick’.

He was all smiles as he entered the courtroom room in a black swimsuit and sneakers with no socks and informed reporters he was feeling higher. Requested whether or not he believed he would have a good trial, he mentioned: ‘In fact. I’ve good legal professionals.’

Since 2017, greater than 80 ladies have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo motion by which ladies have gone public with allegations towards males in enterprise, leisure and politics.

Justice James Burke informed potential jurors final week that they have to resolve Weinstein’s case based mostly on the proof and never make the trial ‘a referendum on the #MeToo motion.’

Burke denied a request on Tuesday to maneuver the trial out of the media glare of New York Metropolis to the suburban county of Suffolk or the state capital Albany. The protection group sought a brand new venue partly as a result of sidewalk protests towards Weinstein might be heard within the courtroom.

‘Whereas I couldn’t make out each phrase of what was being chanted, I clearly heard the phrase ‘rapist’,’ mentioned a courtroom submitting by Weinstein lawyer Diana Fabi Samson, describing the protests that she heard from contained in the courtroom throughout jury choice.

Including to the drama, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. additionally appeared on the identical courthouse Wednesday for a listening to in a case by which a number of ladies have accused him of groping. He is denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Wesintein rests a hand on his walker earlier than making a call to make the journey into courtroom unaided

Weinstein rests on a member of his protection group’s arm for help after selecting to not use his walker on Wednesday

Weinstien’s lead legal professional Donna Rotunno stands to the left of the producer as they arrive at courtroom on Wednesday

Weinstein, 67, who reshaped the unbiased movie trade with critically acclaimed photos corresponding to ‘The English Affected person’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ has pleaded not responsible and and mentioned any sexual encounters have been consensual

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, left, and Weinstein’s lead legal professional Donna Rotunno, proper, each arrives at New York Legal Courtroom for movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial on Wednesday

Legal professional Gloria Allred, heart, arrives at New York Legal Courtroom. Allred represents former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi

Members of the media wait to enter the courtroom forward of the arrival of Weinstein at New York Legal Courtroom Wednesday

The case in Los Angeles

Prosecutors final week accused Weinstein’s authorized group of making an attempt to exclude white ladies from the jury, which is comprised of six white males, three black ladies, one black man and two white ladies. Weinstein’s legal professionals countered that their purpose was to pick out a good jury, citing particular causes for excluding the ladies.

The state wants a unanimous jury to convict. A single hold-out would produce a hung jury, though that may not stop prosecutors from making an attempt Weinstein once more.

Whatever the final result, Weinstein faces further expenses in California.

Los Angeles District Legal professional Jackie Lacey introduced on Jan. 6 that Weinstein had been charged with raping one lady and sexually assaulting one other in 2013.

He’s additionally dealing with civil lawsuits. Whereas legal professionals representing no less than 28 ladies have agreed to a proposed $25 million settlement of these civil claims, a lawyer for one lady has criticized the deal as unfair.