Harvey Weinstein victim Dawn Dunning WILL testify at his rape trial

Weinstein faces allegations that he raped one girl in a Manhattan lodge room in 2013 and carried out a forcible intercourse act on a special girl in 2006.

It’s the solely felony case to come up from dozens of allegations in opposition to the Oscar-winning movie producer.

Different accusations, together with from a number of the world’s most well-known actresses, vary from inappropriate massages to rape.

Here’s a checklist of a number of the ladies who’ve come ahead up to now.

Mimi Haleyi

The manufacturing assistant has accused Weinstein of forcibly performing oral intercourse on her in his kid’s bed room at his former New York house. She tried to discourage him by revealing she was menstruating however she claims he didn’t cease and even eliminated her tampon.

‘I used to be mortified. I used to be in disbelief and I used to be disgusted,’ Haleyi stated. ‘I’d not have had anybody try this to me even when that individual was a romantic accomplice.’

Dominique Huett: The actress claims the mogul sexually abused her in 2010 after luring her to his Beverly Hills lodge room. He demanded she give him a therapeutic massage and he carry out oral intercourse on her.

‘He wouldn’t take ‘no’ for a solution’, her authorized criticism says.

Mimi Haleyi, pictured, accused Weinstein of forcibly performing oral intercourse on her

Natassia Malthe

The Norweigan actress claims Weinstein raped her in a London lodge room after the 2008 Baftas.

The Elektra star stated the mogul turned up at her lodge room and began banging on the door.

When she let him in he ‘pushed her again and compelled himself’ on her with out utilizing a condom.

‘I used to be fully grossed out. I imagine that I disassociated throughout the time that he was having intercourse with me. I laid nonetheless and closed my eyes and simply wished it to finish. I used to be like a useless individual. Afterwards I lay there in full disgust,’ she stated.

Actress Natassia Malthe is certainly one of 9 ladies accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape

Lysette Anthony

English actress Lysette Anthony claimed he raped her within the hallway of her London house within the 1980s. ‘He pushed me inside and rammed me up in opposition to the coat rack in my tiny corridor and began fumbling at my robe. He was making an attempt to kiss me and shove inside me. It was disgusting,’ she stated.

Ms Anthony tried to withstand however was unable to combat off heavily-built Weinstein. She stated: ‘Lastly I simply gave up. No less than I used to be in a position to cease him kissing me.

‘As he floor himself in opposition to me and shoved inside me, I saved my eyes shut tight, held my breath and simply let him get on with it.’

‘He came visiting my leg like a canine after which left. It was pathetic, revolting,’ she advised The Sunday Occasions. ‘I keep in mind mendacity within the tub, crying.’

Anthony started her profession on the stage earlier than transferring to Hollywood. She claims she was raped by Weinstein

Lupita Nyong’o

The Oscar-winning actress says Weinstein acquired her to therapeutic massage him whereas his kids have been downstairs

Lupita Nyong’o claims Weinstein as soon as advised her that to be within the enterprise she needed to be ‘keen to do this sort of factor’. She is pictured on the CFDA Style Awards in 2017

At a non-public screening at his house, Weinstein interrupted the movie after simply 15 minutes and lead her to his bed room, asserting that he wished to offer her a therapeutic massage.

‘I believed he was joking at first. He was not. For the primary time since I met him, I felt unsafe,’ she wrote.

The actress says she panicked and provided him one as a substitute – writing that this is able to enable her to be bodily accountable for the state of affairs and the place he positioned his arms.

However when the producer introduced that he was going to take away his pants she determined she needed to depart.

On a separate event he tried to entice as much as his lodge room and advised her: ‘If you wish to be an actress, then it’s a must to be keen to do that type of factor’

Heather Graham

Heather Graham is one other actress who says she refused Weinstein’s advances

Based on the Boogie Nights actress, Weinstein implied he would put her right into a film if she slept with him. He then tried to get the star alone in his lodge room however she dodged the assembly. She by no means starred in certainly one of his motion pictures

Sean Younger

The Blade Runner actress claims Harvey Weinstein uncovered himself to her whereas she filmed 1992 Miramax film Love Crimes

Lena Headley

The Sport of Thrones star has revealed Weinstein turned livid along with her when she spurned his advances as he led her to his lodge room.

‘We walked to the raise and the power shifted,’ Headey described. ‘My complete physique went into excessive alert, the raise was going up and I stated to Harvey, ‘I am not enthusiastic about something aside from work, please do not suppose I acquired in right here with you for some other purpose, nothing goes to occur,’ I stated. I do not know what possessed me to talk out at that second, solely that I had such a powerful sense of do not come close to me.’

‘He was silent after I spoke, livid. We acquired out of the raise and walked to his room. His hand was on my again, he was marching me ahead, not a phrase, I felt fully powerless, he tried his key card and it did not work, then he acquired actually offended.

‘He walked me again to the raise, via the lodge to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the again of my arm.’

‘He paid for my automotive and whispered in my ear: ‘Do not inform anybody about this, not your supervisor, not your agent.’ I acquired into my automotive and cried.’

Teen assault: Kate Beckinsale says Weinstein tried to ply her with alcohol and met her in his bathrobe when she was simply 17

Kate Beckinsale

In an Instagram submit the Underworld star stated Weinstein made a transfer on her when she was simply 17.

‘Once I arrived reception advised me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe. I used to be extremely naive and younger and it didn’t cross my thoughts that this older, unattractive man would count on me to have any sexual curiosity in him. After declining alcohol and asserting that I had college within the morning I left, uneasy however unscathed. Just a few years later he requested me if he had tried something with me in that first assembly.I spotted he could not keep in mind if he had assaulted me or not.’

Paltrow (pictured with Weinstein in 2002) advised the New York Occasions that when she was 22 Weinstein touched her and instructed having joint massages within the bed room

Gwyneth Paltrow

The star stated that when she was 22, Weinstein touched her and instructed having joint massages in a lodge bed room earlier than she began capturing the 1996 Jane Austen adaptation Emma. She advised the New York Occasions: ‘I used to be a child, I used to be signed up, I used to be petrified’.

She stated she advised her then boyfriend Brad Pitt concerning the incident and he confronted the mogul. She stated Weinstein then advised her to not inform anybody and she or he feared getting fired.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, is an American actress, singer, and meals author who made her title starring in Seven (1995) and Emma (1996).

Jolie (pictured talking forward of a screening of her new movie Within the Land of Blood and Honey) advised the New York Occasions she needed to flip down advances from Weinstein in 1998

Angelina Jolie

The actress advised the New York Occasions she needed to flip down advances from Weinstein in 1998 and selected by no means to work with him once more. She stated she warned different ladies about him.

She stated: ‘I had a foul expertise with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and because of this, selected by no means to work with him once more and warn others once they did.’

Angelina Jolie, 42, is cited as Hollywood’s highest-paid actress. She made her display screen debut as a toddler alongside her father, Jon Voight, in Lookin’ to Get Out (1982).

Cara Delevigne

The mannequin wrote on her Instagram web page a few assembly with Weinstein by which he ‘requested her to kiss one other girl.’

She wrote: ‘As quickly as we have been alone he started to brag about all of the actresses he had slept with and the way he had made their careers and spoke about different inappropriate issues of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I rapidly declined and requested his assistant if my automotive was outdoors. She stated it wasn’t and would not be for a bit and I ought to go to his room.

‘At that second I felt very powerless and scared however did not need to act that approach hoping that I used to be incorrect concerning the state of affairs. Once I arrived I used to be relieved to search out one other girl in his room and thought instantly I used to be secure. He requested us to kiss and she or he started some type of advances upon his route. I swiftly acquired up and requested him if he knew that I may sing. And I started to sing….i believed it could make the state of affairs higher….extra skilled….like an audition….i used to be so nervous. After singing I stated once more that I needed to depart.He walked me to the door and stood in entrance of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I finished him and managed to get out of the room’.

Cara Delevigne, 25, is an English vogue mannequin and actress. She signed with Storm Mannequin Administration after leaving college in 2009.

Eva Inexperienced

Inexperienced’s mom says Weinstein sexually harassed her throughout a gathering at his suite in Paris.

The Bond Woman, 37, managed to flee nonetheless after being summoned to the film mogul’s lodge room, her mom Marlene Jobert stated in a radio interview on Friday.

‘He operated along with her the very same approach he acted with all of the others, underneath the pretext of knowledgeable assembly, of a script that needed to get to her with a pleasant half into the discount,’ stated Jobert.

‘Since his workplace was additionally in his lodge suite, she [Eva] adopted him, and the very same factor occurred to her as to the others. She managed to flee, however he threatened to destroy her professionally.’

Jobert added: ‘[It was] the standard state of affairs, the identical sample he used for all the opposite victims.’

Lea Seydoux

The French actress accused the mogul of leaping on her and making an attempt to kiss her.

She wrote in The Guardian: ‘We have been speaking on the couch when he out of the blue jumped on me and tried to kiss me. I needed to defend myself. He’s huge and fats, so I needed to be forceful to withstand him. He tried greater than as soon as. This was by no means going to be about work. He had different intentions – I may see that very clearly. All all through the night, he flirted and stared at me as if I used to be a chunk of meat.

The French actress (pictured in Spectre) accused the mogul of leaping on her and making an attempt to kiss her

‘It was arduous to say no as a result of he’s so highly effective. I’m an actress and he’s a producer. We’re in the identical trade, so its not possible to keep away from him. I’ve seen how he operates: the best way he seems for a gap. The way in which he exams ladies to see what he can get away with. That’s probably the most disgusting factor. Everybody knew what Harvey was as much as and nobody did something. It is unbelievable that he’s been in a position to act like this for many years and nonetheless maintain his profession.’

Lea Seydoux, 35, starred in Bond movie Spectre and was nominated for the César Award for Finest Actress for her function as a lady-in-waiting to Marie Antoinette within the movie Farewell, My Queen (2012).

Minka Kelly

The Friday Night time Lights star stated she met Weinstein at an occasion and shortly after was requested by her agent if she could be keen to fulfill him at his lodge room to debate her profession.

Kelly stated that she agreed to the assembly however refused to go to Weinstein’s room, and as a substitute met him on the restaurant inside his lodge with an assistant.

Minka Kelly stated she met Weinstein at an occasion and shortly after was requested by her agent if she could be keen to fulfill him at his lodge room to debate her profession

‘He bulls*** me for five minutes re: motion pictures he may put me in, then requested the assistant to excuse us,’ stated Weinstein.

‘As she walked away, he stated, “I do know you have been feeling what I used to be feeling once we met the opposite evening” after which regaled me with provides of a lavish life stuffed with journeys around the globe on non-public planes and so on.

‘IF I’d be his girlfriend.’

Kelly posted a photograph of a cross sew alongside her submit that learn: ‘Boys shall be Boys.’

The second ‘boys’ was crossed out on the backside nonetheless, and stitched in was ‘held accountable for his or her f***ing actions.’

Kelly claimed the alleged encounter was the day-to-day b***shit of being an actress.’

Tara Subkoff

The actress claims Weinstein sexually harassed her when she was up for an element in certainly one of his motion pictures within the 1990s.

She advised Selection: ‘That evening I used to be provided the function, and I went out to a premiere after celebration that was additionally at.

‘He motioned for me to return over to him, after which grabbed me to take a seat me on his lap. I used to be so shocked and shocked I couldn’t cease laughing as a result of it was so awkward.’

She stated he may then really feel him getting an erection.

‘It was implied that if I didn’t adjust to doing what he requested me to do this I’d not get the function that I had already been informally provided,’ she added.

‘I laughed in his face as I used to be in shock and so uncomfortable. I left the celebration proper after that.’

After denying his advances, Subkoff claims she was stripped of the half.

Asia Argento

The Italian actress has accused Weinstein of forcibly performing oral intercourse on her when she was 21.

She advised the New Yorker: ‘He terrified me, and he was huge. It would not cease. It was a nightmare.’ She stated she went on to have consensual intercourse with him over time that adopted. She documented the alleged assault in her 2000 movie Scarlet Diva.

Asia Argento is an Italian actress, singer, mannequin, and director, finest recognized for the function of Yelena within the motion movie xXx (2002).

Asia Argento (left with Weinstein throughout 2004 Cannes Movie Competition) accused Weinstein of forcibly performing oral intercourse on her when she was 21

Zoe Brock

Mannequin Zoë Brock was 23 when she allegedly needed to lock herself in a lodge rest room to flee Weinstein’s advances.

She wrote on Medium: ‘Harvey left the room, however not for lengthy. He re-emerged bare a few minutes later and requested if I’d give him a therapeutic massage. Panicking, in shock, I keep in mind weighing up the choices and questioning how a lot I wanted to placate him to maintain myself secure.

‘I advised him I used to be uncomfortable and that I used to be offended that I had been tricked into this place. He pleaded with me to let him therapeutic massage me and I let him put his arms on my shoulders whereas my thoughts raced. Harvey chased me, d**ok, b**ls and all, and banged on the door along with his fists, pleading with me to return out.’

Zoe Brock is a mannequin and actress who was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, and raised in Australia.

Claire Forlani

The Meet Joe Black actress appeared within the 2000 Miramax movie Boys and Ladies. She says she escaped Harvey’s advances 5 instances.

‘I had two Peninsula Lodge conferences within the night with Harvey and all I keep in mind was I ducked, dived and in the end acquired out of there with out getting slobbered over, effectively only a bit.

‘Sure, therapeutic massage was instructed. The three dinners with Harvey I do not actually keep in mind the time interval, I used to be 25.

‘I keep in mind him telling me all of the actresses who had slept with him and what he had completed for them.’

I wasn’t ingesting the cool support [sic], I knew Harvey was a grasp manipulator.

‘He additionally introduced to me on the final dinner I had with him at Dominic’s that his pilot knew to be on standby as a result of he may by no means get me to sleep with him, to which I did what I all the time did, make mild of the state of affairs, a joke right here or there and moved on.’

‘I might had a good quantity of expertise. Generally I acquired offended, actually offended. I questioned why I had Prey stamped on my brow however this I saved to myself.’

Louisette Geiss

The actress stated she was referred to as to a late evening assembly with Weinstein in 2008. He allegedly emerged in a bathrobe and advised her he would inexperienced mild her script if she watched him masterbate. She left the assembly.

Geiss made her accusations in a press convention with high-profile legal professional Gloria Allred on October 10.

The star was born in Miami, Florida. She is an actress and producer, finest recognized for Wishmaster three: Past the Gates of Hell (2001).

Judith Godreche

The French actress says Weinstein tried to therapeutic massage her and pull off her sweater after asking her as much as his Cannes suite to see the view in 1996, the NYT reported.

Judith Godrèche, 45, is a French actress and writer. She has appeared in additional than 30 movies and can quickly star in an HBO comedy a few French girl transferring to Los Angeles.

Daybreak Dunning

The actress says she was referred to as to a gathering about future movie tasks in 2003 aged 24. When she arrived she says Weinstein introduced her with three scripts for his subsequent three motion pictures which he would let her star in, provided that she had three-way intercourse with him. She fled the lodge, she advised the NYT.

Dunning is a former actress turned costume designer finest recognized for her function in Alias: The Roughest Lower (2006).

Tomi-Ann Roberts

The aspiring actress was 24 when she met Weinstein whereas serving tables as a school junior in 1984. She says he advised her to fulfill him at his house. When she arrived, she says, he was bare within the tub and advised her she would give a greater audition if she was nude. She says she refused and left, experiences the NYT.

Katherine Kendall

The Swingers actress was advised Weinstein needed to cease off in his residence to select one thing up after a screening in 1993.

He became a bathrobe and advised her to therapeutic massage her, she stated. When she resisted she stated the mogul returned bare and chased her, experiences the NYT.

Kendall, 48, is an American actress from Tennessee. She made her title in Doug Liman’s Swingers (1996).

Lucia Evans

The actress, previously often called Lucia Stoller claims Weinstein pressured her to carry out oral intercourse on him in 2004. Talking to the New Yorker, she stated that she suffered years of trauma after the incident which occurred in a ‘casting assembly’ in a Miramax workplace in Manhattan. He reportedly referred to as her late at evening after the incident.

Mira Sorvino

The Mighty Aphrodite actress advised the New Yorker that Weinstein tried to therapeutic massage her in a lodge room on the 1995 Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition.

He then went to her house in the course of the evening however she referred to as a male pal to guard her, she claimed. She stated turning down the mogul adversely affected her profession.

Sorovino, 50, is an American actress who got here to prominence after successful the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Finest Supporting Actress for her efficiency as a hooker with a coronary heart of gold in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite (1995).

Rosanna Arquette

The actress additionally stated her profession suffered after she rebuffed Weinstein’s advances within the early 1990s. At a lodge assembly he tried to place her hand on his erect penis, she claims within the New Yorker.

Rosanna Arquette, 58, is an American actress, movie director, and producer. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her efficiency within the 1982 TV movie The Executioner’s Track.

Rose McGowan

The actress, who made her breakthrough in 1996 within the Weinstein-produced slasher revival film Scream, reportedly sued Weinstein after he assaulted her in 1997 on the Sundance Movie Competition.

She signed a non-disclosure settlement on the shut of the go well with and has solely referred to him obliquely in social media since. She referred to being abused by a ‘monster’ and has beforehand referred to being raped by a studio head.

Ashley Judd

Judd says that in filming for 1997 thriller Kiss the Ladies Weinstein repeatedly requested her to observe him bathe.

She was one of many ladies who spoke out to The New York Occasions this week, saying: ‘Girls have been speaking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a very long time, and it is merely past time to have the dialog publicly.’

Emma De Caunes

French actress Emma de Caunes stated that she met Weinstein in 2010. Quickly after he advised her he had a script he was producing based mostly on a guide with a powerful feminine character. Weinstein provided to point out her the script, and requested her as much as his room on the Ritz in Paris, the place he started to take a bathe.

He then emerged bare and with an erection, asking her to put down with him on the mattress and telling her that many had completed so earlier than, she advised the New Yorker. ‘I used to be very petrified,’ stated de Caunes. ‘However I didn’t need to present him that I used to be petrified, as a result of I may really feel that the extra I used to be freaking out, the extra he was excited.’

Sophie Dix

The British actress was 22 when she was invited as much as his room at The Savoy after being forged in The Advocate alongside Colin Firth. Weinstein tried to therapeutic massage her and began pulling at her trousers earlier than he began masturbating.

Harvey Weinstein is accused of accosting Sophie Dix in a lodge room

‘As quickly as I used to be in there, I spotted it was a horrible mistake. I acquired to the lodge room, I keep in mind discuss of a therapeutic massage and I believed that was fairly gross. I believe he confirmed me his huge again and I discovered that fairly horrid.

‘Then earlier than I knew it, he began making an attempt to drag my garments off and pin me down and I simply saved saying, ‘No, no, no.’ However he was actually forceful. I keep in mind him pulling at my trousers and stuff and looming over me and I simply type of – I’m an enormous, robust woman and I bolted … ran for the lavatory and locked the door.’

‘I used to be in there for some time, I believe. He went very quiet. After some time I keep in mind opening the door and seeing him simply there dealing with the door, masturbating, so I rapidly closed the door once more and locked it. Then after I heard room service come to the door, I simply ran.’

She stated the incident left her mattress sure with despair for six months and she or he determined to finish her film profession.

‘I made a decision if this what being an actress is like, I don’t need it.’

Lauren O’Connor

The previous artistic govt at The Weinstein Firm, advised executives there within the fall of 2015 that there was ‘a poisonous setting for ladies at this firm’ after certainly one of her colleagues advised her that Weinstein had pressured her into massaging him whereas he was bare, the NYT reported.

A former artistic govt at The Weinstein Firm advised executives there within the fall of 2015 that there was ‘a poisonous setting for ladies at this firm’

Ambra Battilana

The Italian actress and mannequin, 24, advised the NYT that in March 2015 Weinstein invited her to his New York workplace. There, she stated, he requested if her breasts have been actual earlier than grabbing them and placing his arms up her skirt. She reported the alleged incident to police, however they didn’t press prices. Based on the NYT, Weinstein later paid her off.

Jessica Barth

Weinstein reportedly pressured Jessica Barth (pictured) to offer him a unadorned therapeutic massage

Weinstein reportedly pressured the actress to offer him a unadorned therapeutic massage within the Peninsula Lodge in 2011.

Jessica Barth, 39, is an American stage and movie actress, recognized for portraying Tami-Lynn McCaferty within the movie Ted and its sequel.

Laura Madden

A former manufacturing assistant and the Weinstein firm, she advised the NYT that Weinstein had requested her to offer him massages from 1991 onwards, whereas they have been each in London and Dublin. ‘It was so manipulative,’ she advised the NYT. ‘You always query your self – am I the one who’s the issue?’ Weinstein denied data.

Emily Nestor

Nestor was a short lived worker of the Weinstein Firm for simply someday in 2014 when Weinstein approached her and provided to spice up her profession in trade for intercourse, the NYT reported.

Zelda Perkins

Perkins was an assistant of Weinstein’s based mostly in London. Aged 25 in 1998, she reportedly confronted Weinstein after she and ‘a number of’ others have been harassed and later settled out of court docket.

She stated she was subjected to inappropriate requests or feedback in lodge rooms.

Zelda Perkins reportedly confronted Weinstein after she and ‘a number of’ others have been harassed and later settled out of court docket

Elizabeth Karlsen

Produced Karlsen advised The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday that just about 30 years in the past an unnamed younger feminine govt who had labored at Miramax with Weinstein had discovered him bare in her bed room one evening. The exec was in a home rented by Miramax on the time to chop its overheads.

Karlsen, 57, is the Oscar-nominated British producer of Carol and The Crying Sport.

Liza Campbell

A contract script reader, she advised the UK’s Sunday Occasions that Weinstein had summoned her to his lodge room in London earlier than telling her to get within the tub with him.

Campbell, 58, (pictured in 2004) stated that Weinstein had summoned her to his lodge room in London

Campbell, 58, is an artist, calligrapher, columnist and author, born within the north of Scotland and at present residing in London, England.

Lauren Sivan

The previous Fox information host stated that Weinstein trapped her in a closed restaurant and masturbated in entrance of her to completion in 2007.

He allegedly took her to a closed restaurant beneath a membership she had visited and tried to kiss her, then when she refused he cornered her and made her watch him contact himself, in line with The Huffington Publish.

Sivan is now a TV reporter in Los Angeles and was a neighborhood journalist in New York 10 years in the past when her encounter with Weinstein allegedly occurred.

Jessica Hynes

Hynes stated she was invited to audition for Weinstein when she was 19 – in a bikini. She stated she refused to put on the skimpy merchandise – and misplaced the job.

British actress Hynes, 44, formally often called Jessica Stevenson, is finest recognized for her roles within the Bridget Jones motion pictures and for co-creating and co-writing the sitcom Spaced.

Romola Garai

British actress Romola Garai stated she felt ‘violated’ following a gathering with Harvey Weinstein in his London lodge room when she was 18 by which he was in a bathrobe.

Garai, finest recognized for her function in Atonement, stated she had already been employed for an element however was advised to audition privately with the Hollywood mogul as a result of ‘you needed to be personally accepted by him’.

‘Like each different girl within the trade, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein,’ she advised The Guardian. ‘So I needed to go to his lodge room within the Savoy and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I used to be solely 18. I felt violated by it’.

Garai, 35, is an English actress, author, and director. She is understood for showing within the movies Wonderful Grace, Atonement, and Superb 39.

Florence Darel

French actress Florence Darel has claimed that she was harassed by the producer in 1993.

Darel, 49, who first got here to note in Eric Rohmer’s ‘A Story of Springtime’ in 1990, advised French media that Weinstein had promised to assist make her huge in America if she turned his ‘part-time’ mistress.

She stated she first needed to beat off his advances after Weinstein’s firm Miramax purchased the 1993 vogue trade comedy ‘A la mode’ by which she appeared.

The next 12 months, pushed by her agent, she agreed to fulfill Weinstein in a Paris lodge, the place he he requested her to be his mistress ‘a couple of days a 12 months’.

Actress Florence Darel, 49, revealed on Thursday to French media that film mogul Harvey Weinstein had promised to assist make her huge in America if she turned his ‘part-time’ mistress

Unnamed assistant

Weinstein allegedly behaved inappropriately towards a lady employed as his assistant in 1990. The case was settled out of court docket.

One other unnamed assistant

In 2015, Weinstein reportedly pressured one other assistant into giving him a unadorned therapeutic massage within the Peninsula Lodge, the place he’s additionally stated to have pressured Barth.

Unnamed Miramax worker

At one level within the early 1990s, a younger girl is alleged to have out of the blue left the corporate after an encounter with Weinstein. She additionally settled out of court docket.

Unnamed girl

A girl who didn’t want to be named as a result of she feared Weinstein’s connections advised The New York Occasions that the producer had summoned her to his lodge at an unknown date and raped her.